Zenbo, the social robot, arrives on campus

The university started a program to teach cybersecurity to elementary school students with the help of a new, cute, social robot named Zenbo.

Zenbo is a line of “social robots” developed by Asus, a Taiwanese technology company that sells computer equipment such as laptops, graphics cards and motherboards.

According to ScienceDirect, an online database of science, technology and medical research, social robots are robots that “interact with humans in a socially acceptable fashion.” Zenbo is autonomous, but humans must program it before it obtains its functionalities.

Chien-Chung Shen, a professor of computer science at the university, believes Zenbo can be educational.

“We would like to use it as a learning tool,” Shen said. “We want to use it to teach cybersecurity concepts.”

Zenbo comes with programs made by Asus, but the university created its own programs to achieve its goals. The university purchased two Zenbos. One is in Shen’s office, the other with his doctoral student, Yan-Ming Chiou.

“[Chiou] is helping with programming this so he’s playing with [the other one],” Shen said.

According to Shen, a single Zenbo costs about $800, but he said the price is reasonable given that it is an autonomous robot and is essentially a mobile computer. The company also came out with Zenbo Junior, which is a smaller version of the same product.

“If Zenbo is a tablet, then Zenbo Junior is like an Android phone,” Shen said.

In a video on the university’s official YouTube channel, Chrystalla Mouza, a distinguished professor of teacher education, talked about some of the educational aspects of Zenbo.

“We’ve known from other studies, particularly in language development, that students tend to learn more vocabulary when interacting with a social robot,” Mouza said. “They see it more as a learning companion.”

Shen explained that the stories programmed into Zenbo have been made by the team to be some kind of “interactive animation.” Zenbo will stop and ask the children questions and then they will interact with it by either touching its screen or verbally responding.

Tia Barnes, an assistant professor of human development at the university, weighed in about the child development aspects of Zenbo.

Barnes said they intended for the students to interact with Zenbo to engage with the cybersecurity concepts.

“We didn’t want something where the kids were just sitting and watching the stories,” Barnes said. “We want to know whether or not Zenbo makes a difference in learning.”

Barnes said they contacted many teachers, primarily in New Castle County, and asked them to evaluate Zenbo in their classrooms. The College School, a first to eighth grade school owned by the university’s College of Education and Human Development, was the first school that evaluated Zenbo.

“The kids loved it,” Shen said. “But we never really tried to do a formal evaluation.”

Shen explained that to do a formal evaluation, there needs to be a measurable benchmark.

“We want to demonstrate that using a social robot could help [with] the learning of some subject,” Shen said. “Right now we’re just testing it out, the next step is to do an evaluation.”

Shen explained that the main issue with human-robot interaction is voice recognition. Just like most text-to-speech apps, Zenbo sometimes has difficulty understanding the children depending upon their accents and the noise level.

“You have to follow a very rigid pattern in order to interact with [robots],” Shen said. “We humans can pretty much speak however we like, but for robots there’s a limitation.”

Shen said that Zenbo is appealing to the students “because it’s cute.” It is true that iPhones and iPads allow children to play videos and games, but Shen believes that they will feel more engaged because Zenbo has human-like characteristics. It can also speak and spin around on its wheels.

There are a lot of academic subjects, but the team chose cybersecurity as its main focus.

“Why cybersecurity?” Shen said. “Because it’s such an important subject.”

Shen explained that choosing good passwords, especially if one has multiple accounts, and avoiding phishing sites are just a few examples of things people should be concerned about. Children, in particular, might not understand the dangers of using the Internet, so Shen thought they would be a market for cybersecurity education.

“For a lot of folks who are parents, the Internet is still a new concept,” Barnes said. “We learn it as we go and children may not think about the possible ramifications of using it.”

Both Barnes and Mouza believe that more computer science material should be in the standard curriculum. Barnes’s hope is that Zenbo will help “prepare children for being online.”

“There are a few projects that really focus on digital citizenship [and] cybersecurity,” Mouza said. “Most of them are in a traditional format … there isn’t anything that uses more cutting-edge technology.”

Zenbo is programmed to tell stories, such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” that have been altered to include cybersecurity narratives, Shen said.

According to Barnes, the team created four stories for the initial testing phases.

Barnes explained one of the stories, which is called “Captain Cyber.” This story is about two elementary school children named James and Louisa who are pulled into the world of an online video game by the titular character. Captain Cyber guides them through the world in order to defeat Harry Hacker, while teaching the children about phishing and password security, among other topics.

“We wanted to make sure with the stories that the characters are culturally diverse and are engaging to the students,” Barnes said.

Shen said if the project evaluations prove successful the team may move on to other schools in the area such as the Newark Charter School.

“Zenbo is really only appropriate for a certain age group,” Shen said. “High school students may find it very silly.”

Mouza said that it is exciting to be able to test Zenbo because “it has a lot of capabilities.” Zenbo may help both students and the professor academically, but it could be used for other purposes, she went on to say.

Shen explained how some school administrators in Taiwan recently bought Zenbos for their kindergarten classrooms. Zenbo has a built-in camera and has facial recognition so it is capable of recognizing the students. Then, it can let their parents know they arrived at school safely via emails. It can roam around the playground and monitor the children with its camera. Zenbo can also give reminders about homework and other assignments.

“I think that if the voice recognition can be better, Zenbo can be used in classrooms,” Shen said. “It could be a good assistant, helping the teacher.”