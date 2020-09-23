Zoom communication trials and tips from the Communications department



The communication department shares their struggles and tips regarding how to effectively impart information through Zoom.

The abrupt transition from classroom learning to cyberspace instruction has brought with it a set of challenges for students and educators regarding how to communicate effectively through this medium.

Each department at the university is adapting to these new methods of instruction in order to bestow upon students the knowledge they need to complete their degree. The communications department has to wrestle with the task of teaching students how to communicate while simultaneously dealing with the communication difficulties that come with digital learning.

In a normal semester, students could find associate professor Steven Mortenson in Smith 130 teaching COMM256, Principles of Communication Theory. He would perform at the front of the 300+ person lecture-hall, spitting out witty analogies and dropping the occasional “f-bomb.”

This semester, however, Mortenson has to adapt his signature teaching style into the confines of a Zoom meeting room.

He is currently dealing with the common malady known as “Zoom fatigue” due to the hours he spends teaching in front of a computer screen.

“I get energy from the people in the room; if you tell a joke and 300 people laugh, that’ll keep you going for the rest of the day,” Mortensen said of his normal experience in the classroom. “There’s definite teaching Zoom fatigue ‘cause there’s not that back and forth. I don’t always know what everyone’s thinking or if they understand what I’m talking about.”

For him, not only does the Zoom aspect of teaching fatigue him, but also the rest of the “technological scaffolding” associated with virtual instruction, including grading, emailing, etc.

“I don’t even spend any time hating it any more, I don’t have time,” Mortenson said.

Mortenson elaborated on the aspects that make communication much more difficult on Zoom for educators and students. He pointed out the fact that seeing people as tiny boxes on a screen, rather than as full-size human beings, makes it more challenging to read other people’s emotions. Furthermore, there’s an awareness of being recorded or the possibility of students recording the class without anyone’s knowledge.

Recently, he said, a student recorded a fellow communications professor without her knowledge. The recording ended up on TikTok, and later, the Philadelphia Eagles’ website.

“I have not dropped one single F-bomb in [COMM256] at all,” Mortenson said. “Now, I am so PG, and the PG professors are going G … there’s a chilling effect when you know you’re being recorded.”

Even in smaller classes and meetings, Zoom still poses barriers to effective communication and learning. Unlike in a large Zoom lecture, in smaller Zoom meetings people can have more difficulty hiding than in an in-person setting.

“You can’t just zone off in a meeting because everyone can see you,” Mortenson said. “You can’t hide. You can turn your video off, but then it’s like, ‘Are you really there?’ You can’t feign participation, unless you put it so far back and they cant tell if you’re asleep or awake.”

Both in large and small Zoom meetings, whether in a social or educational setting, normal communicative cues are missing like eye contact, according to Mortenson, which makes communication feel less real and genuine.

Despite the woes of Zoom teaching, Mortenson still wants to provide his students with the same quality of education he always has.

“I want that 45 minutes to leave them with something, and I want that 45 minutes to feel like it meant something, [that] it wasn’t a waste of time,” Mortenson said. “It seems like it’s hard to make life meaningful right now. I can’t stand the idea of a kid in their dorm or apartment [saying] ‘I sat through all those Zoom things, what was that all for.’”

Tracey Holden, an assistant professor of communications, is also attempting to provide her students with a valuable experience in her public speaking classes. The public speaking classes, recently, have had their syllabi adjusted to fit the increasing digital nature of the world and help provide students with the tools to effectively communicate through online platforms.

Holden shared some of the tips she gives to her public speaking students about how to better communicate digitally.

She discussed how speakers on screen come off as “warm” or “cool” on-camera. She emphasized that speakers should adjust the ways they communicate to fit the limitations of the screen.

“I have to frame everything and think about what’s the image that’s being seen,” Holden said.

One instance of thinking about “framing” involves hand gesturing. In an in-person presentation or an online one where the audience can see the speaker’s full body, the speaker should usually keep their hands below their shoulders.

However, with a medium like Zoom, a speaker now has to adjust their hand placement so the webcam captures it.

Additionally, another aspect that speakers should keep in mind, according to Holden, is what exactly the audience can access from their computers, keeping in mind bandwidth and internet access.

Holden points out that the self-camera on Zoom can actually help speakers understand their own movements with immediate feedback. However, she advises that audiences members turn off their self-view to avoid distraction.

“The best thing to do is pin the speaker view so you’re just seeing the speaker, which has its own set of limitations because you lose the audience response,” Holden said. “But I think being able to just see the speaker and not see yourself watching the speaker is really helpful.”

Holden highlighted that the virtual nature of communication will not go away with the coronavirus.

“The reality is, our reality has changed,” Holden said. “These are platforms we’re gonna stay on for lots of reasons. I think it’s important that people start thinking about how we use them, what’s most effective [and] how to bring [their] best [selves] onto this platform.”