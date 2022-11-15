2022 midterm elections recap: Democrats keep control of the Senate with the U.S. House still up for grabs

BY MIA GALLO

Executive Editor

BY THOMAS VAIL

Staff Reporter

The midterm elections are often regarded as some of the most important in the political sphere. On Nov. 8, Americans of voting age headed to the booths to decide whether the Democratic Party will maintain its majority control in the United States Congress, or have to cede control to the Republican Party.

Throughout the United States, candidates were up for reelection in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, along with other gubernatorial offices. Some of the most influential issues that shaped the outcomes of these elections are current economic strife, inflation and abortion rights.

According to FiveThirtyEight, these midterms were expected to be one of the most contentious with the Democratic Party operating with the slimmest of majorities in both the U.S. House of Representatives (222-213) and the U.S. Senate (50-50) prior to Election Day. Nevertheless, Democrats pulled through and kept control of the Senate by picking up an extra seat.

However, at the time of publication, there are 14 U.S. House races yet to be called. Currently, the Republican Party has garnered 217 seats, while the Democratic Party has 204. 218 seats are needed for a majority so the U.S. House is still up for grabs.

In Delaware, incumbent Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester held onto her seat securing 55.5% of the votes, according to the New York Times. Her opponent Lee Murphy ended the race with 43% of the votes, making this the third election in which he has lost to Blunt Rochester.

In Pennsylvania, the widely-covered Senate race was called for John Fetterman with 51%. Television personality and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz lost the seat after only securing 46.6% of the votes.

“Wave elections” occur when a specific political party makes major gains ahead of another. Many political strategists expected this election to be a “red wave,” an election where Republicans would gain serious ground. Every midterm election since 2006 has been a “wave election.” However, though Republicans currently have more seats in the U.S. House, it is by a much smaller majority than in previous years and there is still a significant number of outstanding races.

Prior to Election Day, in the House of Representatives, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a narrow majority of 220 seats to U.S. House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s 212 seats, with three seats standing vacant. According to an article written by Jason Lemon of Newsweek, the Republican Party is widely expected to retake control of the House from the Democrats for the first time in four years. Speculation has run rampant as to what Republicans will do should they regain control of Congress’s lower chamber.

Regarding the gubernatorial elections, in battleground states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, both races shaped up to be ones to watch.

According to CNN, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate has been officially called the winner over her opponent Kari Lake, amassing 0.8% more of the vote.

Prior to Election Day, the race in Pennsylvania was said to lean Democratic and that rang true as governor-elect Josh Shapiro beat his opponent by 14.4%.

In Florida and Georgia, incumbent Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Brian Kemp of Georgia were consistently leading their Democratic opponents Charlie Crist and Stacey Abrams respectively in the time prior to last Tuesday. This lead never subsided as both DeSantis and Kemp kept their offices.

“I tend to believe every election is consequential,” David Redlawsk, professor of political science at the university, said before the elections. “Having said that, the outcome of this one will determine whether the next two years of Biden’s presidency is one of moving policy forward, or fighting to simply maintain what’s been done already. Given, too, that Republicans have many candidates who seem less interested in governing and more interested in denying election outcomes and challenging democratic norms, a Republican takeover of Congress will influence the political environment for many years.”

Redlawsk also commented on the midterms’ role as a referendum on the Biden Administration and the Democratic Party.

“Midterms are almost always a referendum on the current administration, so yes, for some voters that will be the case,” Redlawsk said. “However, this is not a usual year in that Democrats may be able to mobilize around the overturning of Roe and potential other challenges to settled law, and offset some of the traditional focus on the economy and the administration.”

In addition, Redlawsk also discussed the possibility of increased divisiveness in the near future.

“I don’t see divisiveness going away anytime soon no matter who wins. If the GOP takes even one chamber of the Congress, they will spend much of their time investigating the administration, which will certainly add to the divisiveness,” Redlawsk said. “But even if they don’t, the run-up to the 2024 presidential election will ensure the battles currently being fought will continue.”