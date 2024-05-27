2024 Met Gala highlights

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Writer

The Met Gala, often referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” is a fundraising event held annually on the first Monday of May. The money raised by the event goes towards the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is known as one of the most prestigious events in the fashion industry, as tickets can run upwards of $75,000. It is a chance for people in the creative industry and entertainment industry to come together.

This year’s gallery theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The red carpet dress code was “Garden of Time,” where guests and designers wore nature-inspired formal wear.

As an avid watcher and self-proclaimed Met Gala expert, I took the time to select the top 10 looks that best adhered to the theme.

10. Cardi B in Windowsen

Cardi B appeared on the red carpet this year sporting a gorgeous black, tulle gown. It had a tight-fitting bodice that tapered out into a beautiful train. She had one of the biggest dresses of the night, requiring help from seven people to carry it up the stairs to the event.

The dress was paired with a tall black turban, a huge diamond necklace and earrings. She also wore a diamond and emerald bracelet, and rings to match her teal manicure. She posted a picture of a black rose on her Instagram, which is what her outfit was made to symbolize.

This look is in my top ten because of how elegant she managed to look while staying on theme. It also reminded me of Ariana Grande’s iconic 2020 Grammys dress.

9. Sabrina Carpenter in Oscar de la Renta

If there is one thing I love about Sabrina Carpenter, it is that she never fails to surprise me. I did not think she would be one of the celebrities stepping out on the red carpet this year (she is a very busy lady), but I’m glad she did.

She wore a beautiful gown by Oscar de la Renta. It had a black velvet, form-fitting bodice and a poofy satin skirt, drawing inspiration from an orchid. It tied into the gallery theme with its classic Hollywood style, “Reawakening Fashion,” while also displaying the red carpet dress code of “The Garden of Time.”

8. Taylor Russell in Loewe and Fred Leighton

Taylor Russell caught my attention wearing a beautiful wood-painted bodice cast and an off-white, Greek goddess-esque skirt. The bodice cast had vines and flowers painted along her neckline and waist. She went with simple accessories, only wearing diamond stud earrings.

Russell also wore her hair slicked back, only leaving face-framing curls and her bangs, showing off the high neck of her bodice. She went with simple shoes, wearing Jimmy Choo strapless sandals. She was absolutely giving Megara from the Disney movie “Hercules,” and I was here for it.

7. Gabrielle Union in Michael Kors

This dress had me stunned; not only that, but Gabrielle Union looked amazing. She showed up in a floor-length, high-neck mermaid-style gown which coincidentally had shimmery, scalloped detailing that mimicked that of a mermaid tail. The dress was off-white around the neckline and gradually became a vibrant ocean teal towards the bottom hem in an ombre effect.

I thought she stole the show when she showed up, because she was just drop-dead gorgeous. Her hair was slicked back into a high bun with a silver star clip, revealing beautiful dangling earrings that I thought resembled water drops. She looked like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” and I was a huge fan.

6. Jessica Biel in Tamara Ralph and Cartier

I knew Jessica Biel was going to make my top 10 the moment I saw her dress. She wore a stunning flamingo pink gown that had pink “petals” (made of pink feathers) and rhinestones scattered throughout the dress. The dress had a deep ‘V’ plunge neckline that stopped about mid-torso. She wore her hair down with light messy waves to compliment the boho-chic look.

She looked so whimsical and mysterious and it was absolutely one of my favorite looks of the night. I loved how she went for a more ‘soft-glam,’ almost clean makeup look, which enhanced her natural beauty and allowed for all of the attention to be drawn on her dress.

5. Elle Fanning in Balmain and Cartier

I knew well before the show that Elle Fanning was going to show up in something spectacular. After all, the gallery theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion;” who better to shine than Aurora herself?

Fanning showed up in a translucent dress that almost looked like glass. It wrapped tightly around her silhouette accentuating her soft curves. The thin sleeves laid softly off her shoulders, on each one, a glass bird. She looked like a snow queen.

Not only did she play into the elegance of her life-action movie character, but she paid homage to a couple of the other Disney princesses (Cinderella’s glass slipper and Elsa’s ice powers). The birds, once again, referenced her Disney past, but also stayed in theme with the red carpet dress code “Garden of Time.”

4. Anok Yai in Swarovski

I was gobsmacked when I saw Anok Yai walk out onto the red carpet. She had one of the most stunning looks on the red carpet, stepping out covered from the shoulders down in about 98,000 Swarovski crystals.

Contrary to other female celebrities on the carpet, Yai’s look took the form of a one-piece suit rather than a dress. It transitioned from white to black around her midsection. Then, from black to deep blue to aquamarine down her legs, gradually turning back to black in a reverse ombre effect.

The look was so seamless that you could hardly tell where her feet ended and shoes began. Her sleeves went all the way down her hands, making it look like she was wearing crystal gloves. Her look was paired with a gorgeous 200-carat necklace and earrings to match, and her hair was styled in a slick back pixie which accentuated all her beautiful and striking facial features.

3. Karlie Kloss in Swarovski

This is another dress that I knew was going to make my top 10. It perfectly encapsulates the gallery theme as well as the red carpet dress code. Karlie Kloss stepped onto the red carpet covered in over 240,500 pink Swarovski crystals. She quite literally was bedazzled from the neck down.

The dress was a strapless number that had strings of crystals moving up the dress and around Kloss’s neck and shoulders. She looked like she was wrapped in vines. There were flowers around the top of her dress and, as you moved down the hem, they became fallen petals, inspired by the cherry blossom trees.

The flowers and vines are a great representation of the dress code, “Garden of Time.” It being inspired by cherry blossom season ties into the history of the United States’ cherry blossom trees, which were a gift from Japan over 100 years ago. She definitely redeemed herself after the catastrophe that was her 2019 Met Gala outfit.

2. Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt had one of the most underrated looks of the entire night; I don’t know how people are not talking more about it. She made her appearance in a dusty mint green sari and blouse that was beautifully decorated with light pink floral embellishments and gems. The top had lovely frilled sleeves decorated with vines. The skirt had strings of glass beading down the front and along the hem.

The look would not be complete without the 23-foot-long train. Bhatt’s hair was tied up with a string of gemstones into an elegant messy bun, with loose curls framing her face. She topped off her look with a statement tourmaline headpiece, diamond earrings and rings. She went with a soft-glam look that accentuated her doll-like features. In my opinion, she was one of the most beautiful women on the red carpet; she absolutely blew me away.

1. Zendaya in Givenchy and Maison Margiela by John Galliano

Zendaya showed up in, not one, but two fabulous looks, which were both by far my favorite looks of the night. She made her entrance in a striking sage lamé and organza dress designed by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano. It had stripes of iridescent green and blue alternating down the skirt of the dress. The bodice was made up of a green satin corset wrapped in the blue fabric that gathered around one shoulder, creating a beautiful blue flower.

Zendaya paired this outfit with a matching headpiece that had a single massive feather sticking out of the top and mesh covering her face. This piece was inspired by the natural aesthetic of the ocean, tying into the “Garden of Time” dress code for the carpet.

For her second look, Zendaya appeared in a vintage 1996 Givenchy dress from their spring collection. The dress was a long, black, ruffled off-the-shoulder ball gown with a long train.

She paired this look with an Alexander McQueen headpiece that had an assortment of red, pink, yellow and white roses. It was an extravagant yet elegant look that really played into the “Reawakening Fashion” gallery theme by resurfacing old designs.

Honorable Mentions:

Doja Cat in Vetements

Lana Del Rey in Alexander McQueen

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

Overall, I was incredibly impressed with how the event turned out. Nearly everyone showed up dressed to the nines and blew me away. Compiling this list was a very hard and daunting task because there were some personal favorites I had to reconsider. Some placements were no-brainers, like Zendaya, and some were hard, like Alia Bhatt (I wish I could have them both in first place). I hope this article gives you something else to think about and enjoy during finals week; just don’t blame me for your procrastination.