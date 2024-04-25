2024 NFL Mock Draft: Providing an in-depth analysis and scouting report at each selection

JARED WASSERMAN

Sports Contributor

After weeks of preparation and some midnight tinkering, I present to you my final mock draft completed on draft night eve. The selections in this draft are based on whom I would choose as the representation of all 32 teams, not what I predict will actually happen. This draft was conducted solely on information that was available to me, such as game film and testing results. I did not execute any trades in order to keep this mock draft as accurate as possible. I prioritize selecting the best player available, except in scenarios in which there are very pressing needs, severe positional clutter, or a lack of a scheme fit. You will immediately see that the strength of this class is in the quarterbacks, wide receivers and (especially) tackles, in which there is a stunning amount of depth. You will also notice the premium placed on the receiver position early, which has recently become the second most impactful position in the NFL. Lastly, I believe the future headline of this draft will be the athleticism of the prospects. Every position offers incredibly explosive options. Without further adieu, enjoy!

1) Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California

The moment Williams is selected, he will be among the select few quarterbacks in the NFL who can make the complete arsenal of throws from any arm angle and platform possible due to his generational arm talent. As a prospect, Williams is the ultimate playmaker who is a highly polished passer, a factor in the run game, and proven at the highest levels of college football. Williams will step into an unusually favorable situation for a number one selection, as the Chicago Bears have high-end weapons and the ninth overall pick to continue bolstering their roster.

2) Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Daniels is an exceptionally rare prospect, as his future team will be able to design a deeply threatening rushing attack centered around his great speed while he is also a polished thrower of the football. Daniels is the best of both worlds. Throwing wise, Daniels is an accurate, highly capable passer possessing good arm strength and the ability to layer throws. Daniels also showed on tape that he reads the field well and works through his progressions efficiently. Additionally, Daniels can extend plays by bouncing in and out of the pocket for several seconds, exhausting defenses before making a big play that breaks their will. A defense can do everything right, but still end up being wrong. Daniels has superstar potential written all over him and is the selection here for the Commanders as they transition into a new era.

3) New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Maye possesses all the desired physical traits of a franchise quarterback. Maye is tall and strong when standing in the pocket, making it difficult for pass rushers to disrupt his launch point. As a runner, Maye has the strength to shrug off defenders while having the speed to attack vacancies in defenses. As a passer, Maye has a massive arm, throwing the football with zip and authority. Maye can throw from several arm angles and platforms, allowing him to make plays that many passers cannot. Maye is still somewhat raw and inconsistent in his mechanics and processing, but with his physical tools and continued development, Maye profiles to be a force at the next level. With the Patriots needing a quarterback, Maye is the obvious selection here.

4) Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

There is a lot of discussion about the Cardinals trading down, but with a franchise-altering talent in Harrison available, I do not see the value in doing so unless an offer absolutely blows Arizona away. Harrison’s knowledge and feel to play the wide receiver position as a draft prospect is unprecedented. Harrison has the perfect mix of size and savviness, as he is tall and physical yet is an excellent separator and possesses good straight-line speed. Harrison is a diverse and superior releaser and route runner, routinely getting open, showcasing his strong footwork and body control. Harrison is also a highly skilled technician, understanding how to hand-fight, use leverage to his advantage and track in the football from different angles, resulting in him being immensely well-rounded. Ultimately, Harrison is the top non-quarterback prospect and is the best weapon imaginable to aid quarterback Kyler Murray and the rebuilding Cardinals.

5) Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

In a typical draft, Nabers would potentially be the top player selected. Nabers immediately wins at the line of scrimmage and gains separation against the stickiest of cornerbacks. Nabers has game-threatening, over-the-top speed and hits another gear with the ball in his hands. Nabers has a solid frame, too, having the ability to play physically and catch contested balls. I would prefer to see Nabers more consistently use his hands to catch passes off of his body, but I am nitpicking, as Nabers’ overall profiles as a “do-it-all” receiver possessing an unmatched blend of polish and explosiveness. After the losses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Nabers is the ideal number one wide receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers transition into a new era under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

6) New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The last of the big three receivers, Odunze has the largest catch radius and best contested catch ability of the trio. Odunze does not quite have the savviness of Harrison or the explosiveness of Nabers, but Odunze is still a highly developed and NFL-ready prospect who possesses strong athletic traits. He is a quality route runner and separator who is fast and versatile, being able to move around the formation. Odunze is also a frightening vertical threat who can go up and get the ball as well as any other receiver. The Giants, who have lacked talent at the receiver position for five years, can select Odunze to be their immediate number one option and assist in the development of whomever their future quarterback ends up being.

7) Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame

Alt is the top tackle of the class who is an absolutely imposing human being. Alt does an excellent job maximizing his physically gifted frame through his strong football IQ and efficient body movements. In pass protection, he is calm and technically advanced, utilizing his superior skill set to stymie oncoming rushers. When rushing Alt, there is little visibly presented to attack, resulting in lots of dead ends. Alt is also a strong run blocker, consistently ensuring that his size is felt. After an offseason in which Tennessee went all-in to build around quarterback Will Levis, Alt is the selection here to be the Titans’ franchise left tackle.

8) Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama

The Falcons select in just the right slot of the draft to nab the best edge rusher of the class, who will fit well into new Head Coach Raheem Morris’ defensive scheme. Turner, a predominantly three-four stand-up edge rusher, possesses elite speed and explosiveness, allowing him to beat tackles off the snap with his quick get off, good flexibility, and variety of speed moves. Turner can also win with his underrated strength and power, and is effective when dropping into coverage. Even at 250 pounds, Turner can set the edge and hold his own against the run.

9) Chicago Bears: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is a game-wrecker oozing with athletic talent. Despite his smaller size for the position, Murphy is a super explosive athlete possessing excellent lateral quickness and chase down speed. His stout build allows him to generate immense power directly from the ground up into the chest of opposing offensive lineman. Consequently, Murphy routinely proves to be too much for an offensive line to handle one-on-one. Murphy is developed fundamentally as well. And what separates him from the pack is his production as a run stuffer. He does not sacrifice any ability defending the run for being such a dominant pass rusher. Ultimately, the Bears can select Murphy here, a top defensive talent joining Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson and build off of last season’s second-half success.

10) New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Jets are one of the few teams to not have a significant need entering the draft after rebuilding the offensive line for the short term during free agency. The Jets believe Aaron Rodgers will be ready to go, and selecting Bowers – who is the best player available – gives the Jets an additional weapon to capitalize on this window. Bowers, an all-time tight end prospect, possesses elite speed, route running and versatility to play all of the receiver positions while running like a madman with the ball in his hands. Bowers is a capable blocker as well.

11) Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

There is a clear gap between the top three quarterbacks in this class and McCarthy, especially when it comes to play-making abilities. However, McCarthy does possess clean throwing mechanics, good throwing accuracy and reasonable NFL arm strength along with strong intangible traits. This is approximately the selection where a team can begin to slightly alter its board to ensure snatching him. McCarthy was not the catalyst of Michigan’s offense and his physical traits will not wow you, but McCarthy does have good mobility and proved to be an effective tight-window thrower. There will be a development process, but an NFL offense can be tailored to his strengths. Heading to Minnesota and playing with a great offensive line, an elite trio of weapons and for a strong offensive-minded head coach should speed things up.

12) Denver Broncos: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

With all of the top quarterbacks taken before the 12th overall selection, Denver is a prime candidate to trade down and accumulate more picks. In this non-trade mock draft, Denver pivots and selects the top all-around cornerback in Terrion Arnold, who is a fast, complete and fundamentally sound prospect. In coverage, Arnold attaches to his assignments and mirrors them well, while also playing intelligently displaying strong ball skills. Denver does already roster all-pro corner Patrick Surtain II and rising slot corner Ja’Quan McMillan, but an old football adage states a team can never roster enough quality cornerbacks. And despite the allure of cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and his superior athletic tools, Arnold is further experienced and proven in both man coverage and against top competition, making Arnold the safer pick.

13) Las Vegas Raiders: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State

Outside of the six-year staple in left tackle Kolton Miller, the Raiders offensive line needs to improve. I watched Fashanu play at Beaver Stadium last fall, and I believe he is the most natural and skilled remaining tackle in pass protection. At the ideal size of an NFL tackle, Fashanu has an absolutely rooted anchor allowing him to absorb significant impact to thwart off rushers. Fashanu effectively mirrors rushers too due to his plus movement skills. There were instances this season where Fashanu was fooled and beat, but he limited the damage due to his good quickness and make-up ability. Fashanu can also improve his hand placement. As a run blocker, Fashanu is agile and powerful, but will need to learn to play with a lower pad level.

14) New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

The Saints have uncertainties at both tackle positions due to the health of Ryan Ramczyk and lack of development in Trevor Penning. The selection here is Taliese Fuaga, who is possibly the most fundamentally sound tackle after Alt, but is not quite the athlete that Fashanu is. Fuaga does have a really high floor. In the run game, Fuaga routinely finishes and buries defenders. Fuaga is quick off the line and is efficient when climbing to linebackers. In pass protection, Fuaga is balanced and reliable utilizing strong hand placement. Ultimately, Fuaga’s experience is at right tackle, but he profiles to be able to play left tackle, too.

15) Indianapolis Colts: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Colts are at an exciting stage in their roster construction process, as they enter year two of the Anthony Richardson era, who is surrounded by a quality offensive line and solid weapons. Quinyon Mitchell, who is a foundational piece at a premium position, is the selection here to provide a spark into a poor Indianapolis secondary. Mitchell has freakish athletic traits to run alongside of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL, while also possessing big play abilities having a nose for the football. Prioritizing Mitchell’s development to further hone his man coverage technique after being a predominantly off coverage cornerback in college will allow Mitchell to unlock his sky-high potential.

16) Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, T, Washington

The last two seasons, the Seahawks have had great offensive weapons and reasonable quarterback play. However, the offense has been held back by a poor offensive line, especially on the interior. With glaring needs at both guard positions along with the uncertainty of Abraham Lucas’ health, Seattle can select Troy Fautanu, who profiles to have the versatility to start at both tackle and guard. Fautanu shows good bend in pass protection allowing him to match different rushes. He is also a quality run blocker utilizing good technique and drive. Ultimately, Fautanu is the chess piece Seattle needs on the offensive line providing great value at the 16th overall selection.

17) Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Thomas is the forgotten wide receiver of this draft class due to his lack of production until his junior season and by being overshadowed by teammate Malik Nabers. Thomas possesses elite-level physical traits standing at 6 feet, 4 inches tall while running a 4.33 40-yard dash time. Thomas also showcased the polish in his game that is noticeable when watching the tape, especially pertaining to his route running through his releases, route stems and breaks. The tape provides assurances that Thomas can get open against NFL corners to serve as a quality possession receiver in addition to the big play, vertical threat that he is. Thomas would fit in well in Jacksonville to be the number one receiver for Trevor Lawrence after Calvin Ridley departed to Tennessee.

18) Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Although on paper the Bengals offensive line appears to be complete, the same could be said for Cincinnati the last couple of offseasons until proven false. With Joe Burrow healthy, the Bengals will once again be top Lombardi Trophy contenders, and can select Latham here to be the long term answer on the right side. Latham is a large tackle who plays with brawn and power. At 6 feet, 6 inches tall and about 340 pounds, Latham is a bowling ball in the run game routinely mowing defenders over. He still maintains enough movement speed to pull and climb. In pass protection, Latham relies on his heavy anchor to halt pass rushers in their track. At times he does overset, and can be beaten with speed, but he is still a quality first round talent.

19) Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

This draft is super talented, resulting in a premier pass rusher like Jared Verse falling to the Rams at the 19th selection. Edge rushers also happen to be a position of need for the Rams. Verse is a strong and explosive, high-motor defensive end with a proven resume of production in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Verse utilizes his strength and power to overwhelm offensive linemen, pushing, pulling, and ripping them where he wants. Verse also can win with his speed and get-off. Verse excels as a run defender, being able to set the edge, push the line backwards and chase down running backs from the backside. Verse has been deployed in a variety of ways and has the ability to thrive with his hand in the ground or standing up.

20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The offensive line is Pittsburgh’s largest need, highlighted by the center position – the Steelers do not have one rostered. Jackson Powers-Johnson is the top center of the class, leaving nothing behind to be desired. He is dominant in the run game, utilizing his strong chest and shoulders and keen understanding of leverage to rotate and manipulate defenders away from running lanes. Powers-Johnson is also quick and agile when pulling and takes optimal angles when climbing to the second level. In pass protection, Powers-Johnson is reliable, exhibiting strong awareness to help spot rushers pre-snap and assist teammates when uncovered. Powers-Johnson’s complete skill set and high floor should prove to be highly impactful in the Steelers allowing quarterback Justin Fields to have the greatest chance to succeed.

21) Miami Dolphins: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

With the 2024 Draft being a quarterback-, wide receiver-, and tackle-loaded class, Latu, who is one of the top edge rushers of the class, falls directly into the Dolphins’ lap. This is not a pick based on need, but is made purely because Latu is the best player available. Latu does lack the top-end physical traits that some of the other first-round prospects possess. However, he certainly makes up for this as he is a master of a technician, which his tape and production endorse. This suggests that there will be a minimal adjustment period to the next level. Latu’s superior skills come from his variety of moves and answers to match different pass sets, stemming from his strong hand technique and lower half coordination.

22) Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Philadelphia’s secondary was inadequate last season as both Darius Slay and James Bradberry showed signs of their ages. The selection here for the Eagles is cornerback Cooper DeJean, a tall, sturdy and abnormally explosive athlete. DeJean’s unique athleticism provides the opportunity for his team to utilize him as a Swiss Army knife. DeJean is a highly impactful rusher and run defender, especially when deployed around the line of scrimmage. DeJean has limited experience playing in press man coverage, but his elite athletic abilities and production in off-coverage should allow him to be successful on the outside in the NFL. DeJean is also a big-time playmaker as a corner and returner, notching several interceptions and return touchdowns.

23) Minnesota Vikings: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Kool-Aid’s value lies in his production, experience, technique, and football IQ. He will not produce jaw-dropping test scores, but on the football field, it is a player’s ability that counts. McKinstry has an uncanny feel to know what offenses are trying to accomplish, and how to prevent it from happening. This is proven through McKinstry’s strong pedigree of shutting down top wide receiver talent. McKinstry’s advanced technique results in him consistently winning his one on one reps. His body is fluid and his movements are smooth, allowing McKinstry to match and stick to receivers. McKinstry likes to play from a trail technique in which he can use his length and feel to make plays on the football. McKinstry is also strong in off-coverage, where he can read the field and drive up on the football. Ultimately, McKinstry is the type of player the Vikings need to help turn their secondary around.

24) Dallas Cowboys: Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

Mims is another gigantic tackle who moves very well, but is the first for whom there will be a reasonably sized development process. Mims lacks the starting experience and polished fundamentals typically desired in a first-round prospect, but his physical traits are mouthwatering. When fully developed, Mims projects to be immovable in pass protection, with the ability to attack and redirect rushers with his long arm span and powerful punches. Mims is the selection here to be Dallas’ future left tackle, allowing standout Tyler Smith to remain at left guard and help a Dallas offensive line that was just ravaged in free agency.

25) Green Bay Packers: Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Guyton is a tall and athletic tackle prospect whose mobility is tantalizing. In pass protection, Guyton is effective mirroring opposing rushers with his elite quickness at his size. These traits also contribute to his strong pulling and climbing abilities in the run game. Guyton will need to improve his hand placement, pad level and awareness, but his physical traits should allow him to develop into a quality NFL tackle. And despite the emergence of young offensive lineman for the Packers, Jordan Love was forced to overcome unwarranted pressure last season. Guyton would serve as an upgrade at left tackle over Rasheed Walker.

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

There are several avenues Tampa Bay can explore with this selection. Jer’Zhan Newton and Chop Robinson are tempting, but I believe Graham Barton will smoothly transition into a center and can become a highly impactful player. The Buccaneers passing attack was strong last year, but the run game has significant room for improvement. And despite a great tackle duo, the interior of the line is a far cry from what it was during the 2020 Super Bowl championship. Barton is a dominant run blocker possessing good strength, quickness, and technique. Barton showcased plus movement skills, as he plays with good pad level and advances well to the second level. When Barton latches on to a block in the run game, he creates great push, driving defenders off the line of scrimmage. These are all traits that should translate well to the center position. Barton can improve in pass protection and there will be an adjustment period converting to a new position, but Barton’s tools should ultimately allow him to be a successful NFL center.

27) Arizona Cardinals: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

The second of the two top defensive tackles of the class, Newton is cut from a similar cloth as Byron Murphy, both being on the smaller side and relying on quickness, power and technique to generate pressure on the quarterback. Newton is somewhat stiff, limiting the amount of ways he can bend and contort his body, but you will seldomly see a defensive player defeat blocks as effectively as Newton. Newton usually wins off the ball, and consistently finishes the job with an endless amount of moves and counters like a highly trained assassin. Newton was born to rush the passer. He is very versatile in his alignments, too. Against the run, Newton can be moved because of his size, but still plays with good technique. Ultimately, Newton is an impressive talent, and the rebuilding Cardinals can select him here to be a building block in Head Coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

28) Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Buffalo’s trade of wide receiver Stefon Diggs officially marks the beginning of its second window of Super Bowl contention in the Josh Allen era. The Bills enter the draft aiming to finish overhauling their roster. Lacking an established receiver, the Bills can select Mitchell, who is another tall and fast, well-rounded receiver prospect without a true weakness. Mitchell did not quite have the production of some of the other top names in the class, but did have to share targets with teammate Xavier Worthy. At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Mitchell is a quality route runner with impressive straight-line speed. Mitchell also has a large catch radius and can catch contested balls, foreshadowing his potential as a high-upside possession receiver.

29) Detroit Lions: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins is a tall and lengthy cornerback prospect possessing the rare and ideal athletic traits to thrive in both zone and man coverage. Wiggins’ hips are oily and his movements are fluid, allowing him to open up well and match a variety of different releases and routes. Wiggins is fundamentally sound in pass coverage, but needs to improve in his run support and desire to tackle to be successful in the NFL. Wiggins’ slender frame should also be taken into consideration. Detroit has a large need in its secondary, and selecting Wiggins, who is a top cover corner, would go a long way towards improving this facet of the team.

30) Baltimore Ravens: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

Ideally, the Ravens would draft a tackle or cornerback to inject youth into those position groups. But there was a big run on these positions over the last 20 selections, and now Robinson is the best player available. Robinson is slightly undersized in height and length but is a phenomenal athlete who is fast and explosive off the edge. Robinson is the type of rusher whom opposing offensive lineman fear will beat them with speed before they can establish their drops in their pass sets. Robinson also showed he is versatile, being able to drop into coverage and rush the passer from different alignments. I envision Robinson’s versatility and athletic traits fitting well into Baltimore’s defense, as the Ravens value maximizing the number of players who can both effectively rush the passer and play in coverage, creating confusion for opposing offenses. Robinson does lack a finished arsenal of pass-rush moves and counters and can improve against the run, but the idea is Robinson’s speed, explosiveness and versatility paired with the development in his technique will pay dividends on his high upside.

31) San Francisco 49ers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

The last of the first-round cornerbacks, Rakestraw is at his best in off-coverage, where he can read the field and explosively drive up on the football. In this technique, Rakestraw plays instinctually, utilizing his great range and vision. In coverage, Rakestraw maintains good positioning and sticks well to receivers exiting their breaks. Rakestraw is also a physical run defender and enthusiastic tackler. Rakestraw would be an ideal fit in San Francisco, as the 49ers’ defense plays lots of zone coverage, allowing their defenders to make plays on the football. Also, the number two starting cornerback position opposite of Charvarius Ward is a position of need.

32) Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

In the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City, the Chiefs’ offense has excelled with quick receivers who can stretch the field vertically and gain yardage after the catch. Worthy just ran an all-time record 4.21 40-yard dash time at the combine, highlighting his unmatched speed that takes the top off of defenses. Worthy is also a highly effective route runner and is elite in space, at changing direction and at gaining yardage after the catch. Worthy does have a slender frame, inconsistent hands and a lack of strength, especially against press coverage, which is somewhat concerning. However, Head Coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs do an outstanding job of setting their players up for success, so I believe Worthy’s positive qualities would shine in Kansas City.