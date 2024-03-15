2024 State of the Union: Key takeaways, public reactions and more

RISHA INAGANTI

Managing News Editor

President Joe Biden’s entrance to Capitol Hill on March 7 was met with chants of “four more years” as he walked the stage to give the annual State of the Union address.

This year’s speech addressed pressing world topics including former President Donald Trump, the Israel-Hamas war, the southern border and women’s rights.

Mention of former President Trump

The State of the Union simultaneously acted as Biden’s campaign kickoff, as he spent time outlining his goals and making his case that he was fit for another four years in office.

Biden’s speech made numerous mentions of former President Trump; however, he was never referenced in name. In all of Biden’s related statements, he referred to the former president as “my predecessor.”

Biden listed some of what he considers Trump’s biggest shortcomings as president, mentioning his comments encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “Do whatever the hell you want” in Europe, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his lack of care at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and his failure to act on gun violence.

Biden reportedly excluded context on Trump’s remarks to Putin. The framing of Biden’s words implied a mischaracterized generalization of what Trump said, according to USA Today.

All of these mentions of Trump were met with follow-ups by Biden on his personal accomplishments and plans regarding the same subjects.

The Israel-Hamas war

Gazan health authorities have reported over 30,000 Palestinians killed through the Israeli offensive on Gaza, stating that most of them have been civilians. Estimates say that over 1,200 Israelis are dead.

While Biden initially defended Israel’s invasion of Gaza after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, he used time during the State of the Union to call on Israel to provide better aid to those in Gaza.

“Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza,” Biden said in his speech. “This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined.”

The United States has continuously supplied Israel with weapons, supplies and support. The country has also blocked multiple United Nation Security Council resolutions pushing for a ceasefire.

With starvation and disease at a high in Gaza, Biden has been met with mounting pressure from the public and those within his own party to call for a ceasefire.

Biden hinted at these problems in his speech, announcing that the U.S. military will be building a floating pier off Gaza’s coast. This pier will provide shipments of supplies and food for civilians in Gaza. A ship carrying equipment for the pier set sail from Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday. It remains unclear when the ship will reach the Gaza Strip.

“To the leadership of Israel, I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” Biden said in his address. “Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority.”

Immigration policies and Republican backlash

Biden’s upcoming presidential election campaign has made mention of stricter regulations surrounding immigration. While he promised to “bring back order” at the southern border, he simultaneously made note that he would not do so in the same way the previous president did.

“Unlike my predecessor, I know who we are as Americans,” Biden said in the speech. “We’re the only nation in the world with the heart and soul that draws from old and new.

“I will not demonize immigrants saying they are poison in the blood of our country.”

This segment of Biden’s speech was met with a verbal reaction from Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene, who has been a proud supporter of Trump, blamed Biden’s policies for the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, who was allegedly killed by a Venezuelan migrant.

Prior to the event, Greene had been spotted handing out pins with Riley’s name and face on it. Biden held up one of the pins while making his response to Greene’s heckling.

“An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” Biden said with the pin in hand. “That’s right.”

Biden’s use of the world “illegal” was met with backlash from many Democrats who claim the term is outdated and dehumanizing. Biden quickly went on to express that there are thousands of murders committed by what he deemed “legals,” or those legally residing in the country.

Biden’s alleged neutral stance on the border prompted continuous conversation on the topic, even days after the speech.

The Republican response to the State of the Union was delivered by Katie Britt, a first-term senator from Alabama.

In Britt’s statement, she told the story of a 12-year-old Mexican girl who was a victim of sex trafficking, stating that the young girl had been raped multiple times a day at the hands of cartels. Britt blamed this action on Biden’s border policies.

“We know that President Biden didn’t just create this border crisis,” Britt said in her speech. “He invited it. President Biden’s border policies are a disgrace.”

It was quickly discovered that the woman Britt referenced never sought refuge in the U.S.. The experiences she went through took place between the years of 2004 and 2008, while Republican George W. Bush was president.

Women’s rights in the country

With multiple Supreme Court justices in attendance, Biden denounced some of their recent decisions, the most significant involving women’s rights in the U.S..

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, women’s rights have been a hot topic.

Despite Biden’s support for women’s healthcare and his remarks that the country will see the “power of women,” he did not say the word “abortion” in his speech, instead using phrases such as “reproductive freedom” and “freedom to choose.”

Many saw his aversion of the word as stigmatizing, claiming it implied that abortion is taboo.

Still, Biden promised to “restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again” as long as voters elected a Congress that supported that right to choose.

As Biden’s State of the Union Speech concluded, many listeners had mixed opinions, with roughly three in 10 Americans saying he “outperformed their expectations.” While some viewed it as lively and promising, others were disappointed by his lack of directness.

Regardless, the 2024 State of the Union led to talk of what is next and questioned what the future of the United States holds.