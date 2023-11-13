3 & Out: Delaware creams Campbell to set up decisive Battle of the Blue versus Villanova

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

Managing Sports Editor

In its 45-7 romp over the Campbell University Fighting Camels on Saturday in Buies Creek, North Carolina, Delaware got over one big hump, achieving an eighth win in the regular season.

The next hurdle is an even greater one that will decide the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ course in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. Villanova University visits Newark on Nov. 18 for a 1 p.m. game that will give the winner not only the Battle of the Blue trophy, but also at least a share of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Football regular-season title.

Adding to the flavor of the rivalry meeting is its significance in determining the CAA’s automatic qualifier in the FCS playoff bracket, plus its sway in boosting the winner’s argument for a postseason seed and first-round bye. Delaware sure could use one based on its injuries over time to offensive playmakers Marcus Yarns at running back and Zach Marker at quarterback. Yarns had one carry for five yards at Campbell in giving it a go off injury in what turned out to be a runaway ballgame.

All of the future football in 2023 being on the line in one afternoon, coupled with the bad blood of a regional rivalry, creates quite the stir to be expected Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

By defeating Campbell soundly, the Blue Hens set themselves up with an identical record overall (8-2) and in conference (6-1) compared to Villanova. The Wildcats hold a firm lead in the series against Delaware, however, an advantage that will be the third and final storyline in this edition of 3 & Out – The Review’s last of the football season with the regular season drawing to a close.

The fall that broke the Camels’ back

When Campbell fell short of a fourth-down conversion on the game’s opening drive, the Camels never recovered. After senior running back Lamagea McDowell was stopped for no gain on 4th-and-1 at the Delaware 41 by Hens graduate linebacker Jackson Taylor, the Delaware offense kicked right into gear.

Junior quarterback Ryan O’Connor immediately bounced back from his uneven day in the loss against Elon University the week prior by hitting grad receiver Jourdan Townsend on a 51-yard touchdown pass down the middle. It was O’Connor’s first throw of the afternoon against Campbell and was the first of his four touchdown tosses, part of a 19-of-31-for-246-yards stat line.

“When you get knocked down, gotta bounce back up,” O’Connor said postgame at Barker-Lane Stadium. “And my coaches and teammates did an amazing job. I love this team so much. Jourdan made a great play and we wanted to start fast and we did. Just gotta keep going – it’s not always sunshine and rainbows, but I love this team.”

It had been a challenging week for O’Connor in the wake of his late-game fumble that ended Delaware’s potential game-tying drive against Elon in the closing two minutes. With the loss to the Phoenix further in the rearview thanks to the Blue Hen offense’s quick work at Campbell, O’Connor can enter the Villanova contest with that much cleaner a slate as Marker’s injury rebound continues to be determined.

“I think you could see that,” Delaware head coach Ryan Carty said postgame of O’Connor’s timing, standing some steps away from his team’s visitors’ tent. “He was a lot more comfortable back there, a little less rusty. I think that was evident.”

Dawsey does it the distance

Delaware grad cornerback Khalil Dawsey knows the coaching point.

If you are fortunate enough to snag an end-zone interception, more times than not, take the kneel-down and the touchback for the possession.

When Dawsey picked off Campbell redshirt senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams in the Delaware end zone with under four minutes to go in the first quarter, though, he saw that this opportunity was different.

“When I caught it, I saw too much green grass to take a knee,” Dawsey beamed. “That’s kind of instinctual, I knew I had to try to make a play.”

The play was 100 yards to the house for Delaware’s first century-mark pick-six since 2000, which was a Ricardo Walker return against Villanova.

The field-long dash was not the only play made on the football by Dawsey, as he added another interception to end the Camels’ first drive of the second half.

Dawsey became the first Blue Hen with two interceptions in a game since Nasir Adderley’s pair against Richmond in 2018.

Nova: A known quantity

Villanova has made ownership of the Battle of the Blue trophy a near-annual retention tradition, losing it only in 2011 and in 2020 (spring 2021) in games contested since 2010. Both of those Delaware victories came in Pennsylvania, as the Blue Hens have failed to defeat the Wildcats in Newark in their last eight tries. The Hens’ last home win over their nemesis came in 2004, when Carty was on Delaware’s roster as a quarterback.

The second-year Blue Hen coach, who is 0-1 versus Villanova in the head seat after last season’s 29-26 collapse to the ’Cats, is shooting to strike the proper balance in preparing his team for another war with the Wildcats in light of past results.

“I do think that there’s some times that, in this transient [roster] day and age, maybe rivalries are a little bit more interesting – I don’t wanna say diluted, but you certainly have to educate on this game,” Carty said Monday. “And we have done that since the offseason and then in fall camp and we’ve talked about what this means.

“But really, we’re trying to win a CAA championship and we’re fighting for things also outside of that trophy that we get for winning this game as well. I think there’s a certain amount of pressure that needs to be put on it and a certain amount of spotlight that needs to be put on it, but I also think that to get too bogged down in it could sometimes be a little bit tricky.”

Delaware will have to have its head in the game when Villanova arrives on Tubby Raymond Field, a place that it has made its second home.

In terms of the FCS media poll, the Wildcats enter Saturday’s tilt as a fellow top 10 team (No. 10) with the Blue Hens (No. 7). Villanova owns the CAA’s top total defense (289.6 yards per game allowed) and the conference’s No. 2 rushing offense (222.7 yards per game) to go with the league’s best pass efficiency by grad quarterback Connor Watkins (164.7).

Delaware junior kicker Nate Reed watched the 2022 Battle of the Blue from home while in his gap year from competitive football due to the timing of his transfer from East Stroudsburg University.

“I know exactly what happened,” Reed said Monday. “I knew what was at stake, how big this rivalry is. It’s kind of something that just stays in the back of everyone’s minds. I haven’t thought about it, haven’t really worried about it until the clock hit zero after Campbell, and that’s like, ‘Alright, it’s Villanova week. This is big.’”

The magnitude of the CAA title and postseason ramifications also is not lost on Reed.

“And it just happens to come down to literally the title,” Reed said. “I would say we have an idea, I had an idea [of the rivalry], but not really focusing on it until right now.”