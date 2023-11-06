3 & Out: Elon holds off Delaware rally, deals Blue Hens first CAA Football loss

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

Managing Sports Editor

Delaware lost one of its best players, senior running back Marcus Yarns, to injury in the first half Saturday versus Elon University.

The Blue Hens also lost the football on the game’s first and last plays.

Fumbles and a yearning for Yarns complicated matters in the Hens’ 33-27 loss to the Phoenix at Delaware Stadium, which was the home team’s first Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Football defeat in 2023.

With the setback, Delaware slipped to 7-2 overall with two regular-season games remaining. To assure themselves firm Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff footing, the Blue Hens must win at least one matchup of two against Campbell University (Nov. 11) and Villanova University (Nov. 18).

Elon, meanwhile, pulled itself into the CAA’s logjam at the top of the standings by winning in Newark. The Phoenix joined the Blue Hens with an identical 5-1 conference record, a mark also shared by Villanova, the University at Albany and the University of Richmond.

Takeaways turned the tide from the start, making them a fitting lead-off in this week’s 3 & Out.

Get a grip: Phoenix pounces twice

Elon got going Saturday by stripping Delaware sophomore wide receiver and return specialist JoJo Bermudez of the ball on the game’s opening kickoff return. Bermudez had picked up a head of steam approaching midfield right between the hashes when he was hit and jarred from the ball by Elon redshirt sophomore kicker Jake Marion, who could well have saved a touchdown on the play.

The Phoenix took over the game’s first possession at midfield and earned the dividends on a 36-yard Jack Berkowitz field goal, his first of four made on the day.

While Delaware was able to weather its game-opening giveaway by holding the visitors to three points on a short field, the Blue Hens’ ball-security struggle reared its ever-frustrating head on the hosts’ final drive.

Threatening a furious comeback and fervent rally while trailing by six, Delaware possessed at the Elon 16-yard line when quarterback Ryan O’Connor lost his grip on the football as he scrambled to the Phoenix 14. Elon redshirt freshman linebacker Marco Patierno fell on the rock at the 12 for the recovery that snuffed out the Hens’ late-game fire and clinched the upset with 1:33 in regulation.

“Obviously, the first play of the game, we turned the ball over,” Delaware Head Football Coach Ryan Carty said postgame in overviewing the turnovers. “Not the way to start. Long way to go post-that, so that’s probably when you want it if you’re gonna have one. But it kind of sets the tone after a really good return, too, and that’s unfortunate. Late in the game, those are a little different in that we’re trying to force the ball down the field and we took a couple chances. I don’t know what happened on the last play. I was watching the route develop, and so I don’t really know what went down on the last fumble, but yeah, we have to hold onto the football.”

Passing by: Elon outdoes Delaware in chunk plays

Delaware’s hurdles against Elon went beyond coughing up the ball. The Phoenix struck it big on two explosive passes in the first half as redshirt senior quarterback Matthew Downing hit redshirt junior wide receiver Chandler Brayboy (65 yards) and redshirt sophomore tight end Johncarlos Miller II (70 yards) for scores.

The aerial assault helped Elon to a 20-13 halftime lead, which it expanded to 27-13 with Downing’s 29-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior receiver Jordan Bonner at 12:40 to go in the third quarter.

The Blue Hens cut into their deficit via a Bermudez 22-yard end-around touchdown with 7:32 in the third.

“We’re pretty banged up out wide and those guys had to take a ton of reps,” Carty said about his receiving corps. “JoJo separated his shoulder on the first play … it was really great to see JoJo come back from that injury, play through pain and still make a couple plays out there and score a touchdown late.”

Leading Delaware pass-catchers was graduate Joshua Youngblood, who snared seven catches for 121 yards with a touchdown and a long gain of 49.

“Josh, he has that ability,” Carty said. “He really does. He’s gonna go win his one-on-ones most of the time and we need him to keep making those plays. We need to keep making those plays. We can’t let people play us in man coverage and not go win.”

Delaware’s passing game did not click for much of the day as O’Connor worked through possible rust from upper-body-injury absences in the Hens’ last two games. Senior quarterback Zach Marker stepped in at Hampton University and Towson University the previous two Saturdays, both Blue Hen wins, but was injured with what appeared to be another blow to his shoulder at the end of the first half at Towson.

Marker was in uniform versus Elon but seemed unavailable with no appearance in the contest as O’Connor finished 23-of-48 passing for 315 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

O’Connor was also sacked four times.

“I think Elon did a very nice job early at getting hats around him in the pocket, just kinda making him feel a little pressure, so we weren’t getting to our third read when maybe we should have, and some of those turned into throwaways or sacks,” Carty said. “That’s something that we’ll see on tape and get better at and hopefully feel more comfortable next week.”

Made for Marcus

“Next week” comes at Campbell, where Delaware will hope to have Yarns for full playbook flexibility.

“Marcus going down didn’t help. We have capable people behind him, but a lot of our plays are designed for him,” Carty said, later acknowledging that “we had some things that were for him only and they would just get crossed off if he was out. Unfortunately, he went out pretty early there in the second quarter.”

Yarns’ 17 total touchdowns this season are tied with the University of New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube for the CAA lead.