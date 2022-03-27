A delicious addition: Desserts by Dana opens in Perkins Student Center March 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read A delicious addition: Desserts by Dana opens in Perkins Student Center March 27, 2022 Editorial: Daylight Saving ourselves some time to sleep March 25, 2022 Offense propels Blue Hens to series victory over Monmouth March 25, 2022 Satire: My university president is a vampire March 25, 2022 BY AJ RUBINETTI Film Editor Celebrity Chef Dana Herbert’s Desserts by Dana recently opened in Perkins Student Center. Film Editor AJ Rubinetti highlights the new eatery and some of its most popular treats. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleEditorial: Daylight Saving ourselves some time to sleep More articles Editorial: Daylight Saving ourselves some time to sleep March 25, 2022 Offense propels Blue Hens to series victory over Monmouth March 25, 2022 Satire: My university president is a vampire March 25, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ