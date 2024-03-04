A “Glee” retrospective

MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

“Glee”: Ryan Murphy’s infamous, utterly iconic fever dream of a show. Although those who’ve seen it might wish they hadn’t, those who haven’t need to watch it immediately.

Despite my hatred of the term, I’m a self-proclaimed “gleek.” I’ve seen all of “Glee” (even season six) multiple times. Do I remember any of the characters’ names? No, of course not. However, I’ve definitely watched it, and in the nine years since “Glee” went off the air, there hasn’t been another show quite like it.

“Glee” is hard to summarize. At its core, it’s about a small ensemble of characters that remain relevant throughout all six seasons.

First, there’s Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), a Broadway hopeful who may also be one of the most annoying television characters ever. Then there’s Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith), the dumb but lovable quarterback. There’s also Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer), a walking gay stereotype. Basically, think of every high school archetype there is, then give them the ability to dance – that’s “Glee.”

From the very beginning, in one word, “Glee” is chaotic. Tasked with the high school glee club, Spanish teacher Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) takes over. That’s a simple enough premise, right?

In just the pilot, would you believe that not only is a boy blackmailed into joining the club when Mr. Schuester plants marijuana in his locker, but the football team also traps a wheelchair-using glee kid named Artie (Kevin McHale) in a portable toilet? Chaos reigns.

Other unhinged “Glee” plots include, but are not limited to:

Finn finding Jesus in a grilled cheese sandwich (dubbed “Grilled Cheesus”)

A student hallucinating puppet versions of all his friends singing Queen because of a gas leak

Rachel feeling threatened by a talented new club member and sending her to a crack house

Cheerleader Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron) using a wheelchair for a few episodes after a car wreck, during which she sings Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” In a wheelchair. As a duet with Artie (who is also in a wheelchair).

Due to such plots, “Glee” has gained a strange reputation online. Obviously, a lot of it has aged problematically. A lot of it wasn’t even considered acceptable when the show was airing. But due to clever writing and a truly talented cast, the internet really doesn’t seem to hate “Glee.”

The show has become like an old, weird relative at Thanksgiving. Is anything they’re saying acceptable? No. But is it entertaining? Absolutely.

I believe it’s time for all of us to face the truth: “Glee” was genuinely not that bad.

Like I said, some of the show’s content is in bad taste, as the writers often slipped in “jokes” that were blatantly offensive to minority groups. I am, of course, not defending that. However, at the end of the day, “Glee” had heart, humor and a whole lot of talent.

To describe the comedy of “Glee,” I’d suggest thinking of the most random thing that a character could say in a situation, and someone will probably say it. The entire show is one massive, impulsive thought.

“Glee” also boasted a remarkably gifted cast. Off the top of my head, I can name at least five cast members who have performed on Broadway. Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, was a backup dancer for Beyoncé. If I had a nickel for every “Glee” alumnus who went on to play a DC superhero, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. This cast was genuinely mind-blowing.

Not to mention the fact that, for all the ridiculous things that “Glee” got away with, the show did a lot in terms of diversity on television.

As much of a stereotype as Kurt is, “Glee” is one of the first majorly successful television shows I can think of that featured a gay main character. By the show’s finale, Kurt ended up married to a man, which was a full three months before same-sex marriage was legalized in America.

Kurt was also in good company, as “Glee” featured multiple gay characters throughout its six seasons. The show contained two transgender characters, again becoming one of the first network primetime shows to do so. A variety of races and religions were featured in the main cast alone. Becky Jackson (Lauren Potter), a recurring character throughout all six seasons, had Down syndrome.

There are also episodes of “Glee” that deal with many important topics, from mental health and bullying to safe sex and ableism.

Sure, “Glee” was a comedy show, but the diversity it brought to mainstream television was anything but a joke. On a personal level, watching Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera) accept herself as a lesbian was really helpful when I was questioning my own sexuality. It’s easy to brush off “Glee” as “that crazy singing show where the writers might have been on drugs,” but the stories it told seriously changed lives.

Ultimately, I don’t think “Glee” was as bad as it seems. It wasn’t afraid to take risks, and while some of those risks didn’t pay off, those that did were worth it in the end.