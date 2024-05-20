A graduation with twice the weight: Class of 2024 finally crosses the stage 

NYA WYNN

Co-Managing News Editor

For many university students, receiving their college diploma will be the second time they have walked a stage donned in a cap and gown surrounded by loved ones, but for most of this year’s graduating class, that is not the case.

“As far as my high school graduation, it was pretty embarrassing,” John Welborn, senior mechanical engineering major, said. “We had a drive-by to pick up our gown and all the graduation stuff. Then we ended up having an outdoor graduation in the beginning of July.”

“At my high school, the graduates were all spread out according to social distancing guidelines and we all had masks on,” Jessica Nicolich, senior nutrition and dietetics major, said. “No one else was allowed to come and watch because it would be breaking the social distancing rules. It was just a really strange experience.”

Although these unconventional high school graduations were necessary, since schools needed to follow state guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions, they did not give students the closure they needed to enter the university space.

“We did not get to say goodbye to any of the other students,” Liz O’Mara, senior psychology and political science double major, said. “I never really got anyone to sign my high school yearbook.

“It was definitely not a good send-off. I think even starting freshman year of college didn’t feel quite real because there wasn’t much closure from high school.”

This sentiment was felt most deeply by those who had no graduation at all. According to Kayley Dessender, a senior history education major, her high school had a virtual ceremony through a pre-recorded YouTube livestream.

“I think this graduation means a lot more for the class of high school 2020 because we never got that initial goodbye to all of our friends,” Dessender said. “We finally have this opportunity to say goodbye to professors and friends, surrounded by our families, so we understand what it means to have that moment.”

As the class of 2024 gears up for many of their very first “real” graduations, students reflect on how COVID-19 impacted their transition into their college careers and how they feel about finally getting to walk the stage in celebration of all their hard work.

“I don’t feel like there’s any sort of justice to it,” Nicolich said. “I’m just kind of like, ‘Yeah, I’m finally going to do it.’ I almost forgot about my high school graduation, but maybe on the day that I’m finally walking with the cap and gown I will think about how different it is than 2020.”

“It’s very emotional for me because during my high school graduation, I had family members that were still alive who couldn’t come because of COVID restrictions,” O’Mara said. “Now, four years later, I’m actually graduating but some of those family members are no longer with us. So that’s even more difficult to see.”

Although many students have come to terms with their high school graduations and are more appreciative of their college graduation, this does not mean that their college experiences went unaffected.

Many students in this year’s class of 2024 did not end up on campus until the spring semester of their freshman year, with some having to wait until the fall of their sophomore year. This lack of community was detrimental to many students’ social lives and feelings of belonging on campus.

“I really did not make any friends freshman year because being online was really difficult,” O’Mara said. “You logged on, your professors lectured and then the Zoom was turned off, so there wasn’t much social interaction.”

“We had group chats and stuff for class, but I had never met any of those people,” Nicolich said. “It was definitely not great, but eventually, when I did go in person in the fall of 2021 I was really revved up and ready to go out and meet people.”

After freshman year, the world started to return to normal, and students could finally start their college lives. However, without the freshman experience, some students still struggled.

Students like Welborn and Nicolich, who were able to live in a dorm while class stayed virtual, were able to form friendships with those in their buildings.

“My first night in the dorm I met like 30 people and made friends,” Welborn said. “So I still had a good group to kind of start college with and then from there we all kind of stayed together.”

“Ironically, the second week of school I got COVID and they put me into COVID housing,” Nicolich said. “But, weirdly enough, I met these people in the COVID dorms and we were just stuck in this house together, weirdly bonding. It was really strange, but I still talk to some of them today.”

However, for those who were “Zooming” into class from home and not from an on-campus dorm, the lack of social interaction freshman year continued to affect their lives.

“Even being on campus sophomore year, I didn’t know my roommates,” O’Mara said. “So it was hard to kind of go out and make friends without really having a friend group, something that other people had already formed.”

Through all this, the consensus among many seniors is that they were able to make up for lost time in the approximate three years that they did have.

“I can tell one more year would have felt perfect and that’s really what I would’ve had if COVID hadn’t happened,” Dessender said. “But I think because everyone knew it was shortened, we made the best of it while we were here, everyone had that shared mentality.”

“We’re all very emotional leading up to graduation,” O’Mara said. “I guess we’re finally putting into perspective how much this actually means, how important it is and how much we are actually gaining this time around.”