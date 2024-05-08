A history of the “planet walk,” the university’s solar system scale model

JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Associate News Editor

When taking a walk down The Green, it is hard not to notice many of the university’s landmarks.

From Memorial Hall to the Kissing Arches to the fountain at Magnolia Circle, each site is marked in history and is associated with traditions that encapsulate what it means to be a Blue Hen.

However, what many students do not realize is that each step they take through the heart of campus follows a scale – not one measuring grade point average, weight or temperature – but one representative of the planets in our solar system.

According to University Archives and Records Management, the university’s “planet walk” was installed between 1999 and 2000 as an initiative between the University Gallery, the Mineralogical Museum (both now part of Library, Museums and Press) and the Department of Physics & Astronomy.

It was intended to be seen as an “artistic and educational salute” to the solar system, a 2000 issue of the university’s Messenger magazine read.

The model, which consists of 10 plaques each displaying statistics and information about a particular planet or the Sun, was brought to campus by former astronomy and physics professor Harry Shipman, former museum director Belena Chapp and associate professor of sculpture David Meyer, the magazine reported.

The trio was inspired to bring the model to campus following an exhibition hosted in the 1999 fall semester by the University Gallery titled “One Small Step: Exploring America’s Adventures in Space, 1959-1999.”

“This had art that related to space, this had a spacesuit … they were inspired somehow by this exhibit to put together the solar system,” Lisa Gensel, coordinator of University Archives said.

With the Sun situated at the base of Old College Hall, the oldest building on campus, the “planet walk” aims to serve as a scaled model of the distances between planets in the solar system.

The distance between the Sun and Earth (located outside McDowell Hall) is representative of one astronomical unit, a measurement used by astronomers to determine distances in space.

This base measurement is applied to the rest of the scale model, allowing the university community to approximate the distances between planets by simply walking around campus.

For example, the Mercury plaque is situated in front of Recitation Hall, about one-third of the distance between the Sun and the Earth in the planet walk model, representing one-third of an astronomical unit.

“It is absolutely proportional,” Dermott Mullan, an emeritus professor of astrophysics, said. “That was the whole purpose of it. That scale is preserved precisely in the walking model on this campus.”

The plaques representing the inner planets are all located close to the Sun, nearby Main Street and North College Avenue. Mercury and Venus are found on either side of Recitation Hall, Earth is in the courtyard near McDowell Hall and Mars is situated outside Brown Hall on the North Green.

Distances start to significantly increase with the outer planets, with Jupiter located outside Sharp Laboratory, Saturn in front of Morris Library and Neptune found at the university’s botanical garden on South Campus.

“Children really get a concept of the vastness of space from the campus solar system installation,” Belena Chapp, one of the project’s designers, said in the Messenger magazine article. “The lesson is driven home and the students begin to grasp the concept of the huge distances between the planets in the solar system.”

Pluto, which was once considered the ninth planet but is now officially classified as a dwarf planet by NASA, is found outside the Fred Rust Ice Arena, a coincidental yet appropriate home due to its “icy” location 39 astronomical units from the Sun.

Uranus, which was originally located on Courtney Street, is said to have “inexplicably left its orbit,” the University Gallery’s “Special Projects” website read.

“There was the famous case of the planet Uranus being stolen for a while,” Mullan said. “The rumor was that some fraternity stole the original marker to, I guess, get some vulgar humor out of it.”

The Uranus plaque has since been reinstated in its original location, resulting in a complete solar system model today.

Each plaque is made out of cold spring black granite, Meyer said in a 2007 interview with The Review. Yet, as a result of the “planet walk” being an outdoor exhibition, many of the planet plaques are unreadable today due to variable weather conditions.

In 2014, the university added the solar system onto its “UD Bucket List,” a list of 20 “Blue” and 16 “Gold” items that includes some of the most well-known Blue Hen traditions.

“Not all students are aware of the solar system on campus, but the UD Bucket List serves as our initiative to inspire students to discover this fascinating feature,” Katie Moyer, the Office of Development and Alumni Relations’ associate director of student and young alumni engagement, said.

Mullan mentioned that although the model is primarily used as an educational aid, he hopes it can evoke a sense of discovery in students, inspiring them to look up at the night sky.

“I think that’s part of life that our culture has largely lost,” Mullan said. “We here in the cities have a hard time seeing what the night sky really looks like.”