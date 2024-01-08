A look into on-campus museums

BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

From art galleries at Old College, to the Mineralogical Museum at Penny Hall, to the Special Collections Exhibit at Morris, there is much to see and do at on-campus museums. Whether an on-campus museum is visited for a class assignment or just for fun, museums have a substantial presence at the university.

Exhibitions on campus change often and most are only on view for a limited time.

“We have wonderful, beautiful spaces, but they’re not enormous,” Amanda Zehnder, head of museums at the university, said. “Every semester we rotate the collections in different exhibitions by theme and topic.”

Regardless of the exhibition, something that the university’s museums always value is diversity, according to Zehnder. The ultimate goal of the on-campus museums is to have something that appeals to everyone.

“We like to create spaces and platforms for a wide, diverse range of artists and voices, both in terms of the artists and materials represented in exhibitions,” Zehnder said. “By working with guest curators and student guest curators, we also like to bring in a diversity of perspectives.”

According to Zehnder, guest student curators are usually graduate research assistants within the museum studies program. There is usually only one graduate research assistant per semester. Their main project is to curate their own exhibition that is then displayed in the gallery space at Mechanical Hall, an art building located next to Old College.

Graduate students who are guest curators typically have a short period of time to curate an exhibition, as the entire curation process from the initial idea to the exhibition being on view occurs throughout the course of one semester. Museum staff is on hand for guest student curators and assist in certain areas of the curation process, such as helping with research and installing the exhibition.

In addition to guest student curators, the exhibitions on campus also feature materials that are on loan from private collections and integrated into full exhibitions by museum staff. Other exhibitions, such as the current Women and Gender Studies display at Morris Library, are curated by seminar classes at the university. Professors, students and museum staff collaborate on seminar-based exhibitions, which gives these exhibitions a unique character.

“We also will lend materials to different exhibitions on campus. For example, museums will send things down for Special Collections to use in their spaces, or vice versa – they’ll send things up for our galleries,” Zehnder said. “So that’s one of the wonderful things about this sort of partnership between Special Collections and museums, that you can put together really interesting and sometimes kind of unusual exhibitions based on the types of materials we have.”

The Special Collections department is a part of the museums on campus. The department focuses on displaying printed archival materials such as books and documents. It currently has an exhibition space on the second floor of Morris Library.

The partnership between the museums and Special Collections department at the university have allowed for exhibitions on campus to be multimedia and multidisciplinary, highlighting the museums’ goal of having something to appeal to a variety of audiences.

“Something that we also think about in Special Collections with our exhibits is that they’re a way to bring visibility to the materials that we have,” Hillary Kativa, head of Special Collections, said. “Especially if a student hasn’t had an opportunity to come in for a research assignment or for a class, it’s another way for them to encounter the materials.”

Both Zehnder and Kativa agree that the museums on campus are a valuable resource for students, and they encourage students to take advantage of all the museums have to offer.

“We want students to feel a sense of pride in these collections,” said Zehnder. “It’s part of UD, and it’s part of their community, and it’s available to them for a whole host of reasons.”