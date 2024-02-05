A look into “Pass Over”

BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

The Resident Ensemble Players’ (REP) production of the play “Pass Over” will open Thursday on campus at Thompson Theatre at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

“Pass Over” is a play by author Antoinette Nwandu that is inspired by the familiar stories of the Bible’s Exodus and the 1953 play, “Waiting For Godot.” It tells a story about the young Black male experience in modern America.

Nwandu began writing the play in 2012 after the killing of Trayvon Martin – a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by a neighborhood watchman. She channeled her feelings of anger and sadness following the killing into “Pass Over.”

Originally premiering in Chicago in the summer of 2017, “Pass Over” has since been performed in New York City both on and off Broadway. The REP’s production of the show makes a departure from the script used on Broadway, as Nwandu has gone back to the original 2017 ending of the play in subsequent productions.

“It is significantly different in the ending,” Mic Matarrese, a university faculty member and REP member who plays the characters Mister and Ossifer in the play, said. “The ending from the Broadway production has changed back to what the playwright felt was a more accurate portrayal of the world.”

“Pass Over” centers around two characters, Moses and Kitch, following a day in their lives as they stand on the street corner “talking trash, killing time and dreaming of the promised land.”

The realism of the characters and what they experience is also a major aspect of the production and something that makes the play relevant to contemporary audiences.

“I like the two main characters,” Justin William Davis, the actor playing Moses in the production, said. “They remind me of myself, and I never really in my career so far have played or read characters like them before. So I definitely wanted to dive in right away.”

“Pass Over” can be seen as a political commentary on America’s attitude towards race and the way people view those that are different from them. It also is intended to have audiences reflecting and thinking as they leave the theater.

“I think that people coming in, being open-hearted and willing to kind of wrestle with these ideas is the way forward,” Jeffrey Rashad, the actor playing Kitch, said.

“Pass Over” is performing a limited engagement at the REP with only ten performances taking place from Thursday to Feb.18.

The show is a provocative look at the issues facing modern American society and will serve as the REP’s first performance of the semester.

“One of the things that I hope audiences walk away with is seeing the humanity of Kitch and Moses,” Hassan El-Amin, member of the REP and director of the play, said. “I hope they see that you have to value the lives of others that are different from yours.”