A look into the university’s fashion department

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

The fashion department is not as large as other departments at the university, made up of fashion design or fashion merchandising majors consisting of 341 undergraduates in Fall 2022 according to this University data.

However, many fashion-based Registered Student Organizations on campus showcase a close community of fashion lovers and their talents.

This year will mark the university’s first fashion week, where many fashion RSOs will put on events or shows from April 26 to May 5. Groups include Synergy Fashion Club, UDress, Runway of Dreams Club, The New and Sustainable Fashion Club, among others. Although these clubs have been holding individual events for many years, this is the first time they will be organized all together to involve both majors and non-majors.

Fashion and apparel studies professor Katya Roelse spoke about the future of the fashion department in regards to the recent budget crisis announced back in February, as well as how faculty and students build community in and outside of the classroom.

“You can’t design without space, machinery, equipment or technology,” Roelse said. “We also need licensing for specific technology software for both design and merchandising students, which can be expensive. So I think it will be really interesting to see how students experience this.”

The budget crisis could potentially affect how and what professors teach their curriculum. When teaching, professors in the department focus on ensuring students can adapt to trends while also preparing them for the industry’s standards.

“We will teach you how to draw, sew or design, but we also want to teach you those broader life skills you will need,” Roelse said. “Looking at social psychology, global sourcing and sustainability of fashion are all really crucial for going into the industry.”

At a large research university, there are a great deal of departments and majors that all need assistance in promoting their initiatives. While it can be difficult to ensure fairness, Roelse explained that the university offers many resources for the fashion department.

“The university environment affords us great interdisciplinary opportunities,” Roelse said. “We can interface with other departments or programs offered, and that’s how we become more known across campus.”

Students grow close to one another inside and outside the classroom. Roelse stated that her main goal is to have her students walk out of her classroom with an understanding of the value of creativity and art in one’s life. She encourages students to participate in outside projects like Summer Scholars and internships so they can fuel their passion for creative endeavors.

Even the smallest things can help create a sense of community within the fashion department.

“I keep my door open and be as available as possible,” Roelse said. “I like it when students pop in and just say ‘Hi’ or come in to ask any questions.”

When discussing the UD Fashion Week (UDFW), Roelse expressed her admiration and excitement for the event.

“I think the folks who are running it are really talented and hardworking, and I feel it’s going to be a success,” Roelse said. “I hope this event sticks because it can be difficult to leverage the value propositions and talents we have here since Delaware is a lot smaller than cities like Philadelphia or New York. We want to have our Delaware style and have a fashion week full of Delaware content.”

Overall, the department strives to reach many students across campus, shining a light on the creativity at the university. With the upcoming UDFW starting next week, the broad community of campus fashion lovers will be coming together to showcase their collective talent.

“Luckily, fashion is attractive to people and gravitates to,” Roelse said. “So, I’m excited to see where the event goes in the future.”