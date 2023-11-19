A look into what Sean’s House can offer students

BY

Staff Reporter

The workload and social stress of college is something that puts a mental and physical strain on a great deal of students. Students need a place of stability where they feel comfortable winding down and receiving much-needed support from their peers, according to Johnathan Arcona, a sophmore psychology major.

Many students have reported that the university counseling service has a waiting list of multiple weeks to talk to a counselor. Sean’s House provides instant help for students whenever needed. Anybody can ring their doorbell, and it is guaranteed that help will come within two minutes.

Sean’s House is an off-campus mental health house where community members can go to get assistance in their everyday struggles. It is also a safe spot where students can grab a bite, sit down to do work or speak to others who will listen.

“We let the individual go at their own pace,” Adriana Jones, a peer support lead at Sean’s House, said. “If they are not comfortable yet and they just want to get adjusted to the space first, they can totally do that.”

Sean Locke, the house’s namesake, was a men’s basketball athlete and student at the university who committed suicide in 2018, shortly after graduating. To his friends and the community, he was known as a humorous individual who was a joy to be around.

The home that is now Sean’s House is where Locke lived while in college.

After the tragedy of their son, his family started the SL24: UnLocke The Light Foundation, which talks about suicide prevention and helps those struggling with depression and self-injury.

His family works on keeping his legacy alive by sharing his story while also creating a spot where other struggling students can come together.

Arcona, a trained peer specialist at Sean’s House, noted that you don’t just need to be struggling with something to come to Sean’s House – it is open to everyone.

The volunteers and employees seem to dedicate their time to making Sean’s House a place of safety, community and comfort.

“I wake up, and I’m excited to go,” Arcona said. “If I have the opportunity to help somebody during one of my shifts, I get excited because it lets us make a difference.”

Sean’s House offers a variety of resources, according to both Jones and Arcona. They host student groups and registered student organizations, such as sororities and sports teams, to help build connections and hear more about Locke’s story. The house also offers therapy dogs, as they partner with PAWS for People.

Something else the Sean’s House team offers is focus groups.

“We have a bunch of different focus groups pertaining to a bunch of different areas of mental health,” Jones said. “We have an LGBTQ+ group, a grief group, for-the-parents group, survivors of suicide loss.”

These groups allow communities that often have a hard time finding peace and comfort in society a place where they are welcomed and belong, according to Jones.

Many students seem to be unaware of the extent of resources available at Sean’s House.

“I’ve never really heard of Sean’s House before,” freshman Sami Green said. “I think that it’s a great resource for people at UD to go to.”

According to Arcona, it’s important to spread awareness of what Sean’s House is and its overall impact.

The university offers many resources for mental health, such as free counseling services and access to an online therapy session app known as TimelyCare. Having Sean’s House near campus is just another way to ensure the students have the resources they need to better themselves.

“People refrain from talking about it or going there because there is that stigma that exists,” Arcona said. “I think a big part of this is that when people are struggling, they don’t really want to put that burden onto other people, so Sean’s House is a place where we want to be there.”