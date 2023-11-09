‘A lot more skilled’: Jenkins excited for Delaware’s new-look roster

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief







After an up-and-down roller coaster in her first crack at leading the Delaware program, Sarah Jenkins feels as if the Blue Hens are primed to take a step forward.

The head coach pointed to a more experienced roster, led by fifth-year center Klarke Sconiers and senior guard Tara Cousins, as a reason why the team’s stock is rising in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

“We’re a lot more skilled,” Jenkins said during CAA Media Day last month. “Last year, I took over a team with people on the roster who didn’t play a lot. So they lacked the experience from a minutes standpoint. I had a group of kids who just weren’t experienced and didn’t have the opportunities on the court.”

Conference pollsters may have had similar thoughts, as the Blue Hens were picked fourth in the CAA Preseason Poll, behind only Towson University, Stony Brook University and Northeastern University.

Sconiers and 5-foot-11-inch forward Chloe Wilson were each recognized as conference honorable mentions, though Delaware did not have anyone on the all-conference first or second teams.

Wilson, a senior transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson University, will slot into the post alongside the 6-foot-2-inch Sconiers, replacing graduated forward Makayla Pippin (10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last year).

Wilson started 32 games last season, averaging a team-high 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per outing. Sconiers feels like the new addition is the perfect partner to have down low.

“I’m really excited to play with Chloe,” Sconiers said. “Me and Chloe played against each other in high school, both of us being from New York, so we’re kinda familiar with each other’s game.

“Chloe’s ability to get to the rim is amazing. Just seeing the way that we’re starting to gel in practice and find each other and look for each other is really nice. I’m extremely excited to have that 4-5 punch with her.”

Wilson is not the only major transfer to the team, as Jenkins and Sconiers both talked highly of Richmond transfer Sydney Boone, a 5-foot-8-inch junior guard expected to play heavy backcourt minutes.

“Just being able to play with her and play at her pace is something that I really enjoy,” Sconiers said. “I really like being on the floor with Sydney, the way she’s able to get to the rim or distribute the ball.”

Delaware also enters the season with a solid stable of returning players. Sophomore point guard Nakiyah Mays-Prince (6.4 points per game, 24.4 minutes per game) is expected to take a step forward, junior forward Michelle Ojo (6.4 points per game) is back for her second year in Newark and senior guard Rebecca Demeke (6.2 points per game, 36% three-point) returns after showing flashes last winter.

The returnees bring back a boatload of experience despite an early exit in last year’s CAA Tournament. The Blue Hens knocked off Big Ten school Illinois in non-conference play last November, along with notable wins against VCU and Longwood University.

However, Delaware was inconsistent in the conference season, going 9-9 and collapsing in its opening tournament matchup with 26 turnovers versus Hampton University.

Those ups and downs will only help the Hens, Jenkins believes.

“Experience is the number one teacher,” she said. “We had some really big wins last year, and we had some losses that we also have to learn from. How do we grow from the experiences of a year ago and make it better moving forward?”

An important part to the equation of the 2023-2024 Delaware group is the freshman class. Jenkins said during Media Day that most of the team’s incoming freshmen will play “right away” after coming in early during the summer and fall to get acquainted.

Freshman guard Grace Sundback is the lone first-year in the backcourt, while the frontcourt has three new additions, all standing above six feet: center Ande’a Cherisier along with forwards Arantxa Portalez and Darrionna Howard.

“I am very, very excited about our freshmen,” Jenkins said. “I cannot speak on that enough. For them to be young and just kinda stepping into this world of Division I basketball, I’m very excited about them and to watch them continue to grow and develop.”

With a heavy dose of new faces to the roster, Jenkins recognizes that her program is undergoing the same pattern many college basketball programs are falling into: constant roster turnover.

But the second-year head coach envisions a short-term future where the roster change becomes less of a makeover year-to-year and more of a constant – or at least as constant as can be in the age of the NCAA transfer portal.

“This program has historically had success when we’ve been able to keep groups together for a long time,” Jenkins said. “That’s one of my goals, is how do I keep these kids together as long as I can? So in year two, year three, year four, keep the core group together and continue to build from that.”

The self-proclaimed offensive-minded Jenkins will lead her team into two home matchups to start the season. First, the Hens host Longwood on Thursday, and then Lehigh University comes to Newark Nov. 14. Delaware prevailed over both opponents last year.

After a holiday tournament down in Florida, Delaware will march through a busy non-conference schedule post-Thanksgiving – with five road games and two home contests before beginning CAA play in the new year.

But with the first tip-off right around the corner, Sconiers is looking forward to those first moments on the court alongside a batch of new players and a few familiar faces.

“We have a lot of new talent like Coach [Jenkins] said,” Sconiers said. “I’m just really excited to see how everybody’s implemented into our system, so I’m really excited for this year.”