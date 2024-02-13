A love letter to Pinterest

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Dear Pinterest,

You’re my day one. My teacher, mentor, therapist, designer, friend.

You’ve been an essential app on my phone since the fifth grade. You’ve seen me through many hyperfixations and phases. You’ve helped me compartmentalize my excessive interests and curate a clean aesthetic.

For each chaotic realm of my mind, I’ve been able to create a board. Saving pins to my many boards feels like I’m organizing my mind, and it’s truly refreshing.

When I first downloaded you onto my phone, I was directionless. I didn’t know what purpose you could serve me, but I knew that if my peers were using you, I needed to as well. Having no objective with the app caused my feed to be painfully unhelpful and generic. How could you know what I wanted if I didn’t even know?

I had to follow my friend and teacher so my feed would look less robotic, but I also hoped to find some inspiration for boards. My teacher was the more active user, so my feed became mostly classroom crafts and fun snacks. As my feed (and I) evolved, I was able to find posts that resonated with me, whether they were things I wanted to make or outfits I wanted to wear.

When I started to communicate my interests with you, you were quick to react and accommodate my needs. With each new pin I saved, my feed became more relevant and engaging. You showed me the most fascinating crafts, recipes and outfits. I felt like a fashionista, chef, and artist, all in one. The world felt so full of possibility when I looked at my boards. I could do anything and be anything I wanted to be!

While I was receiving a formal education at school, you were giving me a cultural education. I learned about the wide world of food as you showed me the endless possibilities of what I could cook and bake. I wouldn’t have known so many recipes existed if it weren’t for you (and maybe the Food Network). You also taught me about arts and crafts, instilling a lifelong passion for creative expression. The several ceramic jewelry dishes I’ve made are all thanks to you.

You showed me what was trending, whether that was in fashion, makeup or room decor. As the trends changed, so did the pins I was shown, and my boards grew with the times. These changes led my boards to become highly eclectic, but they allowed me to pick and choose what I genuinely liked. I learned to know what I want to buy before going into a store, rather than letting the store tell me what I want to buy.

As the years passed and my interests matured, I realized how versatile you can be. Heck, I used a pin of someone with a nose piercing to convince my mom to let me get my nose pierced. Whenever I’ve needed hair dying or cutting inspiration photos, I’ve looked to you. I’ve cut and dyed my hair many times, so that means a lot.

When I started journaling, I turned to you for guidance. You gave me wonderful advice, prompts and affirmations. When I needed mental health tips, you were there. You taught me ways I could improve my lifestyle and mindset to better myself. Whenever I look through my mental health pins, I feel capable and inspired. So, thank you.

Today, my boards cover practically everything: memes, crochet, vegan food, crafts, room inspiration, workouts, bullet journaling, cute animals, hair cutting and dying, outfit inspiration, mental health information, studying tips – you name it, I probably have a board for it.

I’ve learned so much about life from you, and you’ve brought me so much dopamine. You make me want to be a better person, whether that’s being more active, being kinder to myself and others or practicing self-care. You continue to anticipate my every need, and I never find myself disappointed. If I’m going to mindlessly scroll, you’re the only one I want to do it with.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Love,

Shayna