A new way of learning patient care for nursing students

BY SYDNEY BECKER

Staff Reporter

This article will be published in The Review’s special magazine issue, set to be available on campus starting the week of April 24.

At the university, students and faculty are utilizing new methods to create a more engaging learning process. One of these methods is a virtual reality simulation, led by Kathleen Schell, an associate professor at the university’s nursing school.

This program was adopted by the university and introduced during the fall semester in an effort to benefit nursing students with a more realistic, hands-on experience when it comes to dealing with patients.

The virtual reality programming, called “Prioritization,” was developed by SimX for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The University of Delaware then purchased the programming for honors students in the nursing school.

After an initial orientation to familiarize students with the technology, students, in pairs or individually, put on headsets and pick up hand controls. Schell then controls the events in the virtual scenarios and watches how students respond to various problems with these simulated patients.

Schell also describes how virtual reality simulations can benefit students when it comes to learning.

“It makes them think on their feet,” Schell says.

As the future of nursing and healthcare, these students need ways to learn the practices in a safe environment that does not put anyone at risk, according to Schell. Providing students with a low-stakes environment has been a challenge faced by the nursing school through the years, but utilizing tools such as virtual reality simulations have helped the school face this difficulty in different ways.

“They can make mistakes without worrying about hurting a patient,” Schell says.

In a more low-stakes environment, Schell says that students can practice independence and critical thinking and have more freedom to mess up, whereas in a real life situation, this could be life threatening. This allows students to give their own individualized type of care, according to Schell.

One participant in the program, senior nursing major Cecilia Josef, recounts her own experience with the virtual reality simulation, explaining the good components, as well as the bad.

“It helped us less in actual skills and how to be with patients and more in time management and how you’re going to divy up the time based on patient needs,” Josef says.

This focus on time management and delegation to specific tasks was a major component of the virtual reality program, as the goal was to have students work under pressure with multiple patients and gain experience in prioritizing certain patients. Josef also notes that, despite the fact that the simulation is very realistic, it is still not quite the same as being in a real hospital with sick patients.

“We can never replace the experience that we have in the hospital with what you do in VR because you’re not able to get that,” Josef says.

According to Josef, new nurses must master the basics, such as listening to breath sounds and other hands-on experiences with patients, before going out into the real world of nursing. Unfortunately, this cannot be entirely replicated by virtual reality.

Despite these shortcomings, Josef believes that the program was introduced at a good time, as many of the students participating in the program are seniors who are beginning to prepare for the real world and its real patients.

According to Josef and Schell, another negative aspect that sets back the simulation is time constraints. With so many students, not everyone could get a full immersive experience in the virtual reality simulation, and each student only got to participate in it once. However, the experience of the simulation was still new and exciting for many, as not many students have used this technology for nursing scenarios before.

Jessica Madiraca, an associate instructor in the School of Nursing, worked alongside Schell to get this program out to students and increase participation in it. Along with an orientation, there was also a debriefing session where students could give their own opinions and feedback.

“With the debriefing, this kind of allows the students a period to reflect on that experience that they had with the virtual reality including what went well, what are some areas for improvement and implications for future practice,” Madiraca says.

Madiraca also highlights how the virtual reality setting creates a safe environment for mistakes, which seems to be one of the major aspects of the program that drew students and faculty at the university towards it.

Josef similarly recognizes the opportunities it opens up for students, especially the seniors that are involved in the program, including herself.

“It is time that we start thinking more about time management and relying only on ourselves to decide what we’re doing next,” Josef says.

Moving forward, Schell and others involved in the program hope to smooth out any difficulties with the technology and get more students involved, since right now it is only open to honors students. Schell also hopes to possibly design more scenarios within the program, in order to extend the possibilities of the simulation.