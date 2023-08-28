A professional procrastinator’s ultimate back-to-school shopping list

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

Whether you’re an incoming freshman at the university or it’s just another fall semester, it is important to have a game plan for success. This can come in the form of having a daily schedule that helps you balance life and classes or by making sure you have all the supplies that your professor asked you to get (even though you’ll never use them). To make sure you have everything you need to survive (and hopefully thrive) this fall semester, here are a few of my best shopping suggestions.

1. Sheets, mattress cover and pillows (lots of ’em)

To avoid a sore neck, buy lots of pillows. Last semester, I tried to sleep on a dorm mattress without a pillow for a week. After being unable to turn my neck, I realized I needed to take a trip to the National 5 & 10 on Main Street to rectify this lapse in judgment.

Likewise, even though it’ll be hot in the beginning of the semester, the cold nights will catch you off-guard. Make sure the frosty campus winds don’t catch you lacking. Get sheets. As for mattress covers, save your back. The dorm mattresses are harder than studying for finals with only five hours of sleep.

2. Meal swipes/Flex points

Dining hall food is great and all, but sometimes you’ll want to spice up your eating routine. If you’re good at keeping track of time, using meal exchanges and points will be your only hope. Instead of grilled cheese sandwiches, meat, and potatoes, you can be snacking on sushi from International Food Creations or grabbing pancakes at The Den by Denny’s. The points will also prove essential for doing laundry, printing and simply avoiding spending your “real money” at the PODs.

3. Textbooks

If you are unsure how to buy books for your classes, don’t worry. On UDSIS under the course registration page, there is an option to order your textbooks through Barnes & Noble. It’s important to know, however, that you might not have to use the suggested textbooks. You may want to consider holding off on spending all of that money until mid-semester. Trust me, the books will still be there.

4. Clothing steamer

Ironing takes too long. Just steam. It’ll save you headaches. You will also be less likely to burn yourself in the morning while you’re still groggy.

5. Coffee or energy drinks

Many are needed for clubs, classes, work, social life and family. I need lots of energy to stay up. Must. Consume. Pure. Energy. To. Survive.

Gulp

Consider trying decaffeinated beverages sometimes to avoid the jitters.

6. D.I.Y. university merchandise

This is one of the more cost-effective products I can recommend. Do you have school spirit but lack the funds to adequately express it? I understand your conflict, and I have the perfect solution for you: D.I.Y. university merchandise. All you need is an iron.

Now, is this technically counterfeiting and possibly illegal if you sell your merchandise to other students? Perhaps! But it also seems illegal to charge students thousands for tuition and then charge $60-$100 for free publicity. I’m pretty sure that’s larceny (it is not).

7. Shower shoes

If you’ve seen the communal bathrooms, you know why.

8. Night Light projector (do not get LED lights)

In my lifetime, I’ve found that I love to gaze at the stars at night, but I’m not such a big fan of being outside. My roommate bought a night light projector, and it changed my life. Unfortunately, with LED lights, you only can have one color at a time. With a projector you can have images. Don’t you want YouDee smiling back at you from your ceiling while you’re trying to sleep? Oh, you don’t? I guess that’s just me then! Awkwardly laughs.

9. Fans (thank you to the university for not having air conditioning)

If you don’t live in an Honors dorm or any specialty halls, there’s a big chance your building doesn’t have an air conditioning system. You may wonder what unspeakable evil you did to deserve this cruel fate. It was probably when you decided to jaywalk on campus. Or, when someone held the door open for you and you didn’t say thank you. I don’t know why you’re such a rude person, but I can tell you that investing in at least three fans will save your life (Russell and New Castle residents, I advise you to take note).

10. Personal refrigerator (because sharing sucks)

To save money, you might decide to get to-go from Perkins, Pencader, Russell or Caesar Rodney. Unfortunately, your roommate had the same idea. Now, where are all the cases of ginger ale, uncrustable sandwiches and to-go boxes supposed to go? Plus, neither of you decided labeling food to be important, so now you’re missing the crispy chicken tenders and french fries you put in the fridge from the night before. Now you’re writing them nasty messages and throwing away their food (because surely, vengeance will be yours).

However, all of this could’ve been avoided with a personal refrigerator. You can store more food than the campus squirrels do. And with all the student events hosted throughout the year, you can save up a year’s worth of free UDairy pints.

If you follow my advice and obtain these items, you might actually survive. And even if you don’t, I guarantee that it is not my fault. I am by no means an accredited advice giver. I’m just a professional procrastinator winging it day-by-day.