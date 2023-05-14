A story one hundred years in the making: university press celebrates its centennial anniversary

BY JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Staff Reporter

Renowned in the scholarly publishing community as a “small but mighty press,” the University of Delaware Press was established in July 1922 by former university President Walter Hullihen to carry the university’s name and prestige to other institutions around the world.

With the 2022-2023 academic year marking its one-hundredth anniversary, Library, Museums and Press has decided that now is the time to celebrate one of the oldest presses in the nation.

“It’s really the first opportunity we’ve had to look back on the press’ history and really understand what some of those pivotal points have been,” Julia Oestreich, associate director of the University of Delaware Press, said. “It’s been easy for it to kind of exist under the radar.”

Based in Morris Library, the university press operates as a nonprofit publisher and aims to support “the mission of the university through the worldwide dissemination of outstanding, peer-reviewed scholarship in a wide range of disciplines in the humanities,” according to the press’ mission statement.

“The University of Delaware Press tries to publish its own professors,” Grace Bartel, graduate editorial assistant of the press, said. “The whole idea of having university presses is to promote their research.”

Adding to the responsibility of publishing between 15 and 20 books per year, the press faces the challenge of adjusting with an evolving scholarly publishing landscape.

“It’s just the question of sustainability,” Oestreich said. “That’s everything from increased journal costs and libraries purchasing fewer books to open access increasingly being a feature of scholarly publishing.”

Under open access publishing, any individual has the ability to utilize a media source without having to pay a subscription fee or be affiliated with an academic institution.

“It’s sort of like trying to break down the walls between academia and the rest of the world,” Bartel said. “You can’t look at any of these huge news outlets without having to pay for it.”

In March, the press published its first open access book, highlighting the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.

“It is sort of like a deep dive into the Biden school itself and its history and everything,” Bartel said.

Despite reaching this milestone anniversary, the press’ greatest focus is the future, according to Oestreich. It plans on diversifying its publications to align with the values of equity and inclusion, along with expanding both its physical size and distribution channels.

“We want to increase the staff … we want to really push for the expansion of our series,” Oestreich said. “[We’re] pursuing even multimodal publications.”

As for the expansion of its series, Bartel suggests that the press intends to extend beyond scholarly publishing and work toward presenting what makes our region special.

“I think a really awesome avenue that the press should lead into is thinking locally in terms of how can we support the culture that’s near us.”

The one hundredth anniversary also gives the Library, Museums and Press a moment to recognize all of the moving parts that have allowed the nonprofit to become what it is today.

“I think the moment of pride is really now,” Oestreich said. “We’ve published scholars from all over the country and all over the world … it’s a chance to celebrate them and their involvement.”

On March 23, to formally honor the centennial, the press hosted an in-person celebratory event in Morris Library’s Reading Room that was free of charge and open to the public following the completion of an online registration form.

The event featured speakers including university Provost Laura Carlson, Vice Provost of the Library, Museums and Press Trevor Dawes and several authors who have been published under the press’ name.

“I hope that [the event] raises awareness of the importance of the press to the university,” Oestreich said. “Our tiny size is a strength because it makes us more agile. We’re able to keep up with some of the changes and innovations in publishing.”

An online, interactive exhibition is available for view on the Library, Museums and Press’ website which shares details about the founding of the press along with various conversations that have happened over the years regarding the publishing house’s nature and structure.

“We’re a good reflection of our state,” Oestreich said. “You can be tiny, but you can really have an outsize influence.”