A university free of dress code

BY TABITHA REEVES

Staff Reporter

From pajama-passing outfits to clothing fit for a runway, student attire in university classrooms and throughout campus on any given day is nothing short of diverse. The ability to wear sweatpants, tank tops or other clothing items has never been hindered by the university administration, even going back to its establishment in 1743.

Nationwide protests against dress codes in educational settings are on the rise due to recent claims that they come across as sexist, racist and classist. The university, free of dress code both historically and today, has not been affected by the movement against restrictive attire.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office conducted a study that found dress codes disproportionately impact women and people of color. About 93% of school districts have dress codes that restrict girls’ clothing more often than boys. The report concluded with a call to action, urging the Department of Education to promote an equitable dress code and to collect further data on who is impacted by dress codes.

“I think that any control over people’s bodies, no matter how you slice it, doesn’t work,” Alenoush Davis, a sophomore double major in history and Japanese, said.

While the aforementioned study addressed K-12 education in particular, it raises questions regarding students’ transitions from a high school atmosphere to a college atmosphere. With the exception of attendees of some private institutions, college students nationwide are met with an abrupt change upon the ability to wear whatever, whenever on campus.

Sam Roberts, a freshman meteorology major, expressed his appreciation for attending a college without a dress code, especially when compared with his experience attending a high school that did enforce one.

“It didn’t affect me directly, but I also did not agree with it,” Roberts said. “It was very restrictive on women and how they can dress.”

Olivia Hayes, a freshman international relations major, attended a high school without a dress code. Both then and now, without fear of being penalized for an outfit choice, she is able to focus on her schoolwork rather than her clothing in educational settings.

“While I do think there are things that aren’t appropriate to be worn in a school, which are just things that wouldn’t be appropriate to wear in public in general, I don’t think it’s important to restrict clothing the way that a lot of schools do,” Roberts said.

The university’s Code of Conduct stipulates rules and procedures that all university students are expected to follow, with topics ranging from academic honesty to sexual misconduct. Today, there are no rules regarding attire in the classroom.

“There is no record of a specified dress code,” Lisa Gensel, university archives and records management coordinator, said. “However, there was a social understanding, and you can see that if you look at very early pictures.”

Sept. 1962. Freshmen in the university bookstore, wearing the traditional freshman hats and dressed overall more formally than 21st century university students.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Gensel.



The only indication towards some semblance of a dress code began in the 1950s, a few decades after the university began accepting female students, not just male. Even then, the administration did not specify a dress code. It was the Women’s Executive Committee, a student-led group, that distributed handbooks with clothing recommendations.

The student-written handbook from 1953 stated: “No slacks, shirts with tails out, shorts, jeans or headscarves are to be worn in the dining hall for dinner.” Similarly, in the 1957 academic year, a statement was included telling women they should not wear pajamas when “male callers” were present in the lounges.

“There’s no particular punishment or legislation. It’s a recommendation,” Gensel said.

Men’s and Women’s Executive Committee group photos from the Class of 1956 yearbook.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Gensel.

The earliest form of a student Code of Conduct, the official Student Handbook of the late 1960s, reflected this notion, encouraging students to practice “sound principles of morality.” Still, the only threat of discipline was for immoral behavior such as students spending time at “saloons,” not exposing their midriff or wearing spaghetti straps.

Today, clothing requirements are applied to specific instances at the university, such as wearing close-toed shoes in science labs and having the “chest, buttocks and groin” covered in the Lil Bob fitness center, but never applied campus-wide. At any given point in the university’s history, formal requirements have been a far cry from the dress codes that can be found in modern K-12 school districts and even private colleges across the nation.