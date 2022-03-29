Adair announced as Arizona State women’s basketball head coach

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

After five years at the helm in Newark, Natasha Adair is moving up the college coaching ranks to lead the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Less than 10 days after Delaware’s first trip to the NCAA tournament since the 2012-2013 season, the women’s basketball program has a head coach opening.

Natasha Adair, who led her team to a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) title earlier this month, was hired on Sunday afternoon as Arizona State’s next head coach, according to a press release.

Adair sported a 95-58 record during her time in Newark, including three postseason appearances. Last year, after being named the CAA Coach of the Year, Adair and the Hens advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) for the first time in program history.

The program’s fifth NCAA tournament appearance was clinched this month when the Blue Hens took down top-seeded Drexel to win the conference championship. After receiving a No. 13 seed, No. 4 Maryland ended Delaware’s season in the first round with a 102-71 blowout.

Arizona State underwent a head coaching search in early March after longtime coach Charli Turner Thorne announced her retirement. Turner Thorne led the Sun Devils for 25 years and created a national powerhouse in Tempe.

In Turner Thorne’s two-and-a-half decades, the program qualified for the NCAA tournament 14 times, reached the Sweet 16 five times and twice made the tournament’s Elite Eight.

“Charli’s retirement leaves a legacy spanning 25 years, and … we wanted a coach who could build off a long-tenured culture of success with respect for the past while also establishing their own unique identity to drive the program forward,” Arizona State Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said. “We’re excited to have found that person in Natasha.”

Adair’s career path led her to Newark following two seasons with the College of Charleston (2012-2014) and three seasons leading the Georgetown Hoyas (2014-2016). Now, she receives her first chance with a Power Five school after her impressive stint with the Hens.

“For nearly three decades, I’ve had the honor and privilege to coach and develop women student-athletes and am grateful for the opportunity to continue to do so here at ASU and in the Pac-12,” Adair said. “From the moment I stepped onto campus, I knew this was the place for me to build and grow our women’s basketball program to a national power.

Delaware’s previous head coach, Tina Martin, stepped down from her position after the 2016-2017 season in which the Hens finished 16-14. Athletic director Chrissi Rawak, then completing her first calendar year at Delaware, made one of her first hires in Adair.

“It’s been an honor to watch Natasha elevate the women’s basketball program to a nationally recognized brand over the last five years,” Rawak said in a university news release.

Adair successfully rejuvenated a program that was in a drought ever since two consecutive trips to the Big Dance behind Martin and now-WNBA star Elena Delle Donne.

She also successfully recruited talent to the university, bringing in multiple transfers that turned into starters, such as forward Ty Battle, a CAA first-team selection.

“Thank you President [Dennis] Assanis and Chrissi Rawak for believing in me and trusting me to lead our special group of young women,” Adair said. “My time in Newark will always be cherished.”

Also brought in by Adair was Jasmine Dickey, who became the first Blue Hen since Delle Donne to be named the CAA Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. The Baltimore product spent four years with Delaware, ranking third nationally with 25.3 points per game this past season.

Dickey, a 5’9 guard/forward, however, will also be saying goodbye to Newark after declaring for the WNBA Draft. Other seniors that have played their last game with the program include Battle, forward and five-year member Lizzie Oleary and point guard Paris McBride.

Next to keep an eye on will be the staff assembled under Adair at Arizona State. Blue Hens associate head coach, Bob Clark, has spent much of his coaching career prior to Delaware with Adair, from Georgetown to Wake Forest to Charleston.

Following Delaware’s WNIT run in the spring of 2021, fellow associate head coach Sarah Jenkins was hired as an assistant coach with the Penn State women’s basketball program. Jenkins served on the Blue Hens staff for four years before heading to University Park.

Two 20-win seasons and almost 100 wins later, Delaware will now undergo a national search for a new women’s basketball head coach, the second time during Rawak’s tenure.