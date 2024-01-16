Adulting while in college

BY

My mom often told me to enjoy my years as a kid because I have less time being one than being an adult. I’m now 20 years old and starting to understand what she meant. Transitioning from childhood to adulthood has been a challenge, and it’s only getting harder.

My day-to-day at the university is going to class, getting lunch or dinner with friends, attending clubs and meetings, sometimes going to events and finally returning home before starting over the next day.

Before I do anything that isn’t a priority, I always make sure my responsibilities are taken care of. Once that’s done, then I’m able to enjoy my downtime. Though it may sound redundant, that’s my routine.

Every week there’s work that needs to be done, often completing a class assignment or attending an event. When all is said and done, the only thing that I want to do is rest, even when everyone else is partying into the night.

I see how other students manage to successfully juggle their finances, housing, food and jobs, and it makes me feel like I’m behind or failing at being an adult. At the same time, I worry that I’m too focused on the future when I see how other students are always having fun traveling and partying.

When I first arrived at the university for my freshman year, I had to get used to essentially being on my own, even if I was an in-state commuter student. Fortunately, I did come in knowing how to take care of priorities like transportation, grocery shopping, scheduling and other personal needs.

However, some responsibilities I wasn’t so accustomed to were different living environments, having more autonomy and solving multiple problems strictly by myself. These include my financial charges, taking care of my physical and mental health or directly reaching out to others without parental assistance.

One of my biggest struggles is time management – more specifically balancing my work and personal life. What I fear most is that I’ll put so much energy into my professional life that I won’t have a personal one – that all I will do is just work.

My college days should also be a time to enjoy the early years of adulthood and have new experiences that I couldn’t do when I was younger. I should be crossing things off my bucket list and meeting new people.

However, I’m constantly focused on making sure I’m taking the right classes for my major and getting involved in extracurriculars to build my skills. In other words, making sure that I am doing everything that I need to do professionally speaking. I’m currently a junior communications major with a minor in journalism, while taking four courses and participating in registered student organizations that focus on my field.

My goal for this semester was to build my resume and gain relevant experience so that I have a better chance at getting an internship or job in the media industry. I’m also trying to be less indecisive because I’m terrible at handling big decisions and accepting their outcomes.

There have been a few times when I’ve doubted myself, wondering if I’m good enough or if I’m capable of doing things on my own. Sometimes, I may choose not to ask for help because I feel like I have to be able to do everything myself.

I used to think that by graduation, I would have everything planned out. But I’m not sure anymore. I put so much pressure on myself that I want to know that I’m not wasting time or doing something that won’t make me happy, yet it’s unknown what the future holds.

I don’t think that I’m ready to be on my own without constantly fearing that I’ll mess up. However, I believe that I’ve changed as a person and have become more confident in myself. I’m a borderline perfectionist, so I do take things a little bit too seriously. In the past, accepting failure has never been my strong suit, though I’ve gotten better at accepting and moving on from it.

One thing that I do embrace is the fact that I don’t have to do something fully on my own. Help is always given, but I must be comfortable doing things myself and not be reliant on others for assistance.

What I want most during my time being an adult at the university is to not only be proud of the things I’ve done to jumpstart my career, but also to be satisfied by how I’ve grown as a person. I should be self-sufficient in the kind of life I make for myself.

In the back of my mind, I tell myself that there isn’t exactly a road map drawn out for me regarding what I’m supposed to do while I’m in college. Frankly, it’s kind of a positive thing, because it allows me to figure out my own path.

The biggest takeaway I have from being an adult is that I may not be where I want to, but I can get there. I don’t know how or when I will, but I know that I can.