Advice for women, by women: Biden Institute hosts annual Women’s History Month dinner

BY

Staff Reporter

The Biden Institute celebrated Women’s History Month March 19 with its annual Women’s History Month Dinner. The open event connected students with prominent women leaders in a variety of careers, from the first lady of Delaware, Tracey Quillen Carney, to chef instructor at Vita Nova, Alison Rainis.

A room dominated by women put the spotlight on some of Delaware’s female leaders, who lent advice to the university’s women of the future.

The importance of pivoting

Lisa Maxwell is the president of ChristianaCare Medical Group, where she works to improve every aspect of treatment for patients. She is a mother and a successful professional and insisted on the importance of allowing plans to change.

She told attendees of the dinner that although it is necessary to focus on goals, becoming tunnel-visioned can be detrimental. Instead, she suggested women accept opportunities they may not have planned on receiving, as was such in her role as president of ChristianaCare.

Similarly, Crystin Liboma advised not to feel confined to a box. Liboma is a registered nurse but became the entrepreneur of the successful event planning company, Harp and Hare. She said that it is important to allow skills in one area to translate to skills in another rather than confining oneself to a single path.

For Liboma, her skills as a nurse make her a stronger entrepreneur, but in order to get there, she said it was imperative that she have the confidence to do so, a strength she says is especially important for women of color.

‘Don’t doubt yourself’

Attorney General Kathy Jennings began her career as a Delaware prosecutor in the criminal division, an environment she said is often male-dominated. Jennings ran for AG in 2018, which she describes as a “big mistake.”

In the same vein as Liboma’s advice, Jennings attributes the decision to wait until 2018 to run for office as one fueled by self-doubt, something she lectures against. She believes that she should have ignored the so-called “voice” that made her question her potential and kept her from running earlier.

Colleen Davis, the state treasurer, echoed similar thoughts. Davis is one of two sisters amongst six brothers, and she is both a physician’s assistant and qualified economic expert, both of which she has achieved by conquering shreds of self-doubt.

She encouraged women to believe in the fact that “you can do anything that boys do, especially if you don’t take no for an answer.” Davis has adhered to this advice throughout her life, but especially as she has made pivots in her career.

‘Find a mentor’

Sam Vinograd is the former assistant secretary for counterterrorism, threat prevention and law enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security and currently works as a partner and geopolitical lead of U.S. relations at the Brunswick Group.

Hesitant to be perceived as reliant on others or unsure of herself, Vinograd reminisced on her initial unwillingness to ask for help as a young woman in her field.

However, Vinograd regrets that “the worst professional mistakes have happened when [she] didn’t ask for help.”

Instead, she encouraged young women to find a trusted mentor to look to for advice.

Jennings’ advice also mirrored Vinograd’s words of wisdom. Jennings credited a significant portion of her success to the woman mentor she found when she was originally hired as a prosecutor.

Jennings insisted that the value of her mentor was compounded by the shared womanhood between them, something she encourages all young women to seek out.

Kindness is a virtue

Beth Buccini is the founder and owner of Kirna Zabête, a multi-brand women’s designer fashion store with six locations and a seventh expected to open soon. Prior to launching Kirna Zabête, Buccini worked as an assistant fashion editor at Mirabella Magazine and as the fashion editor at New York Magazine.

Upon delivering a list of 10 pieces of advice for women in the workforce, Buccini’s overarching message was to radiate kindness in all facets of life, suggesting that kindness is what will take someone the furthest.

Buccini’s values of kindness and compassion are further displayed in her role as the co-founder of the DDX3X Foundation, which supports research for DDX3X, an extremely rare genetic disorder. She is also vice president of the Board of Trustees for the Pilot School, a supportive learning environment for children who have language-based learning differences.

In stride with Buccini’s advocation for kindness, former Special Assistant to the President and Director of Message Planning in the White House Meghan Hays highlighted the importance of being kind to oneself. Hays said that from experience, “judging yourself against your peers is a recipe for disaster.”

Susan Bunting, Delaware’s secretary of education from January 2017 through the end of 2021, reiterated the emphasis on kindness with the reading of a quote by Maya Angelou.

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” Bunting read.

‘Try new things’

Catherine McLaughlin, executive director of the Biden Institute, extended her gratitude to the influential speakers of the night and offered her own piece of advice to conclude the event.

“Try new things,” McLaughlin said. “I always tell people, this is an opportunity, if you don’t try it, you’ll never know.”

Lightheartedly, McLaughlin shared that the most amazing experience of her life was being a tour manager for New Kids on the Block, a position that came to her unexpectedly after working as executive director of Harvard University’s Institute of Politics.

At the time, McLaughlin was also doing political campaign work, when musical entrepreneur and political aide John Dukakis reached out to her.

“He called me and asked me if I would help him out for a summer, and three years later, I got home,” McLaughlin said.

Speaking to an audience of young women, McLaughlin specifically emphasized that there is no better time to try new things than as a young person because “you have a lot less encumbrances on yourself.”

This advice particularly resonated with Brenna Delgado, a political science major and intern at the Biden Institute who helped facilitate the event.

“Take any opportunity and apply to everything you can,” Delgado said.

The chair of the Biden Institute, Valerie Biden Owens, is one of the first women in the U.S. to manage a modern senatorial campaign as well as a presidential campaign. According to Biden Owens, women’s empowerment is a societal change that is worth being grateful for.

“We women are beginning to support each other,” Biden Owens said, closing the ceremony.