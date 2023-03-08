After a strong start to the season, Delaware men’s lacrosse faces a nail-biting loss against Villanova

BY RYAN GIBB

On Sunday, Feb. 26, Delaware men’s lacrosse matched up against Villanova (3-1) in a highly anticipated game at home, with the Blue Hens looking to remain undefeated.

A thrilling series of back-and-forth runs from both teams sent the game into an even more intense, exhilarating fourth quarter.

Freshman midfielder Brendan Powers came up clutch with a snazzy unassisted goal to start the fourth quarter with a 9-8 lead after JP Ward had leveled it 8-8 at the end of the third.

Villanova’s attackmen Luke Raymond and Patrick Daly reclaimed the lead and quickly boosted it to 12-9 with about 12 minutes left.

But a pair of goals from the record-chasing redshirt senior Tye Kurtz and the promising Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Freshman of the Week Finn Morgan’s third goal of the day tied the game up 12-12 with 2:54 to go.

Villanova regained the lead on a man-up goal with 1:39 left from none other than midfielder Matt Campbell, who stamped his fifth for the day.

A turnover caused by defenseman Owen Grant, followed by a Kurtz groundball pickup with 20 seconds left, gave the Hens one more chance to tie things up.

Morgan got the ball on the right side from Kurtz, dodged to the crease and hit the post on a crushing final chance.

Despite tenacious offense and patient defense, the Hens fell short 13-12 in the final minute after putting together quite the comeback. Historically, the Wildcats have gotten the better of the Blue Hens, now winning 15 of the past 26 matchups.

The Hens (3-1) have come out strong this season, winning their first three games by at least five goals. Routing both Lafayette (14-5) and Mount St. Mary’s (15-6) on the road, Delaware defeated St. John’s (16-9) in a fiery first home game.

Delaware played a gritty, resilient game that was combated by a high-powered, relentless Villanova offense.

The atmosphere in the stands from the fans and on the field from the players was filled with fervor. Every clear, shot, groundball and goal was met with an echoing outcry from the Delaware fan section that tallied an attendance of 891.

Some noteworthy accomplishments from the boys include CAA’s Rookie of the Week Morgan’s second hattrick of the season. In addition, Kurtz extended his current point streak to 50 consecutive games with points. Ward and Kurtz are also tied for most points in the CAA.

As for the timeline of the game, Villanova set the tone early with graduate student Austin Fraser ripping a shot low right corner in the first minute.

Villanova’s lead was short-lived, with Ward sniping his ninth goal of the year in the eighth minute of the first quarter.

After a string of staunch defensive stands, redshirt senior Kurtz, who is chasing fourth all-time in goals, scored his 15th of the season to tie the game at 3-3. Morgan then sent the stadium into uproar with a goal that gave the Hens the lead after a chippy start of the second quarter.

Morgan was not satisfied as he gave his team a two-goal cushion with six minutes left in the second quarter.

Villanova’s Campbell gave his team a spark with his seventh goal of the season which was followed by Fraser tying the score at 5-5.

Rolling with the momentum, Campbell notched another with 34 seconds left in the half, his eighth of the season, giving the Wildcats a 6-5 halftime lead.

Campbell tallied his third of the game unassisted in 12:42 of the third quarter, pushing Nova’s lead to 7-5. Ward answered quickly with an unassisted goal of his own from the left side, making the Delaware deficit 7-6.

A Villanova tripping gave Delaware their first man-up of the game but a Delaware penalty brought Villanova back to full strength. Junior Tucker Goodelle then put another in for Villanova to make it 8-6.

However, another Villanova penalty allowed redshirt senior midfielder Clay Miller to shorten Villanova’s lead to one goal 8-7.

Ward tied the game at 8-8 after a scrappy clear from Kurtz and a nifty assist from Morgan.

Freshman Powers popped one in to start the fourth quarter with a 9-8 lead, but Villanova soon answered with the four-goal run and Campbell’s decisive score with under two minutes left.

Following their loss to Villanova, the Blue Hens hosted Michigan this past Saturday, March 4, in which they fell short 16-12. But they got back to a 4-2 record with a 17-11 win over UMBC Tuesday night.

The Blue Hens will finish out their five-game homestand this Saturday when they host Monmouth University (4-1) at Delaware Stadium. A win would put coach Ben DeLuca’s squad over the .500 mark at home this year, leading into a two-game road stretch during the next two weeks.