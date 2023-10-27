After falling short on Senior Night, Delaware men’s soccer aims to clinch CAA tournament spot Saturday

BY RYAN GIBB

Staff Reporter

On Tuesday night, the Delaware Blue Hens played out of conference to host the George Mason Patriots, facing off for the first time in over a decade. Despite a 3-1 Delaware loss, it was a crisp night under the lights at Suzanne & Stuart Grant Stadium for the over 200 in attendance on Senior Night.

Seniors Carlos Fernandez, Brian Kelly, Alvin Halley, Justin Ruth, Liam Fuller and Jordan Miller were met by their families on the field for a wholesome ceremony before the game.

Both teams fought for possession and struggled to get into a groove until George Mason forward Souley Diouf lofted an impressive volley over keeper Adam Vik in the 21st minute.

The back-and-forth style of play continued until midfielder Luis Maestre scored a diving header in the 35th minute, putting the Patriots up 2-0.

In the final minutes of the first half, Delaware left-back Jan Schroeder drilled a free kick off the crossbar, conjuring a chorus of gasps from the crowd.

The Hens appeared hungry for a proper senior send-off in the second half. After a spell of chances, Shroeder stamped his first goal of the season in the 65th minute, tightening the score to 2-1. The moment was short-lived as George Mason defender Javi Sanchez powered a header into the back of the net, resetting Delaware’s deficit to two goals.

The Patriots’ defense would not let up despite Delaware knocking on their door.

On the offensive side, the Hens lacked an aggressive, fluid playstyle. They had their chances in the second half, but found themselves hopefully crossing the ball in often. On the defensive front, they just have to play better man-to-man.

Delaware (8-3-5) now gears up for its last regular-season game, which comes against conference foe College of Charleston (5-5-5) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Newark. If the Blue Hens win, they will secure their first Coastal Athletic Association tournament appearance since 2019.