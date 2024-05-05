Album review: Beyoncé pays homage to her roots with “Cowboy Carter”

ALIYAH JACKSON

Staff Writer

When the clock struck midnight on March 29, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated country-themed album “Cowboy Carter” was finally in the hands of her devoted fans, casual listeners and biggest critics.

The album is the second act of a three-act series following her last album “Renaissance,” which was released in July of 2022. The series appears to use musical storytelling to highlight music genres and cultures created by Black Americans.

“Renaissance” was a celebration of Black, queer culture that featured house-style music and shone a light onto the Ballroom community, which created the popular dance style known as voguing. With “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé is embracing her Southern roots and reclaiming the country music genre often associated with predominantly white spaces despite its African American origin.

I was not initially ready to let the “Renaissance” era go and was very skeptical about how I would perceive this country-themed album. However, once I dove into this 27-track journey – her longest studio album to date – my skepticism fled as my perception of genres changed completely.

The album walks listeners through a story from start to finish. It not only highlights country music, but creates a unique sound by blending country with other genres such as rap, rock and opera.

Before the album’s release, Beyoncé proudly stated in an Instagram post, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.” She couldn’t have been more right.

The songs on this album push the boundaries of country music in a way that no one has done before, ultimately creating a unique sound that, to my knowledge, has only been done by Beyoncé.

The album opens with a melodic track titled “American Requiem.” The song is a strong opener that immediately transports you into the universe of “Cowboy Carter.” It touches on the backlash Beyoncé faced after performing her song “Daddy Lessons” – a country-themed song found on her studio album “Lemonade”– at the Country Music Awards in 2016. This backlash is what inspired her to write this album.

The album closes with “Amen,” which includes similar vocals as the opener and features a callback to “American Requiem” that wraps the album up perfectly and makes it feel cohesive from start to finish.

The tracks that I fell in love with were “Bodyguard,” “Daughter,” “Flamenco,” “Ya Ya,” “Riiverdance” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin’.”

I was drawn to these songs because they are the most musically diverse. They honor elements of country music while transcending genres and providing a more stimulating listening experience than the standard country songs on the album, such as her rendition of the classic record by Dolly Parton, “Jolene” (which I still thoroughly enjoy listening to).

The features on this album range from current artists such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Tanner Adell, to older generations like Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and the legend Dolly Parton herself.

27 tracks may seem intimidating to people who want to listen to this album. However, there’s no need to be alarmed. The songs on the album vary in length, adding up to a run time of only one hour and 18 minutes. Also, to add to the cohesiveness and storytelling element, the album features multiple short interludes between songs to move the story forward.

Overall, this is a 10/10 album in my book. Country is a tricky genre because people have many different opinions about it. However, Beyoncé managed to do it in a way that made even the most passionate country haters tune in. Each part of this three-act series has been better than the last, and I am looking forward to not only seeing the rest of act two play out, but also experiencing what the star brings for act three.

Still feeling skeptical about “Cowboy Carter?” Well, I believe the album has something for every person, mood or occasion. Below is what I feel each song is best for. I highly recommend giving it a try. You may find yourself surprised, just like I was.

A “Cowboy Carter” song for whatever mood you’re in:

You may shed a few tears: “16 Carriages,” “Protector” and “Just For Fun”

When you’re in your movie villain era: “Daughter”

For a sunny day with the windows down and music blasting: “Bodyguard”

Makes you want to get up and dance: “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Ya Ya” and “Riiverdance”

Dedicate this to someone special: “II Most Wanted”

Nostalgia: “Jolene” and “Blackbiird”

Add to your road trip playlist: “II Hands II Heaven” and “Levii’s Jeans”

Rainy day music: “Ameriican Requiem,” “Amen” and “Flamenco”

Will make you ooze confidence: “Desert Eagle” and “Tyrant”

So cute that it will make you smile: “My Rose”

That typical country music sound: “Alliigator Tears”

Something with a little bit of everything: “Sweet Honey Buckiin’” and “Spaghettii”