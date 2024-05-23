Amy Trauth, Christina School District’s newest school board member 

ETHAN GRANDIN

Political Coordinator

Amy Trauth, formerly at the university as a support staff for educators and currently at the American Institutes for Research as a researcher, is now soon to be a member of the Christina School District School Board.

Trauth expressed her thoughts on the current state of education and how the issues of the past impact today.

“The things that we see today, though our schools, is a logical outcome of the fight over desegregation,” Trauth said. “It’s had a really long history in the state and I think some of those issues get obfuscated when you start talking about standardized test scores.”

Trauth emphasized that the effects of desegregation set up political arguments that are common today, whether that be arguing over test scores or funding for the education system.

“The reality is this, the system has been set up to make it very difficult for school districts to serve kids in really effective ways,” Trauth said. “Delaware schools have struggled for a very long time for a full complement of reasons, up to and including funding.”

She highlighted the racism in the current education system, as well as how implicit bias affects school funding and how they operate.

“This means students from low SES [socioeconomic status] backgrounds, English language learners and those with disabilities are often not served in equitable ways because of the way our schools are funded,” Trauth said.

Trauth went on to say that although this is a broad issue, she can make an impact by working with school administrators to help them make sure the funding is made available to those who need it.

“Make sure we’re serving kids well, and we’re serving those with the most needs the best we can for now until the funding system changes,” Trauth said. “That’s the best we can do.”

She went on to illuminate the issues that many school districts and boards have been dealing with in the current political climate, such as community transparency and communication.

For Trauth, dealing with these issues must take into account everyone in the community and their varying lifestyles.

“You’re going to have people who hold one set of beliefs, you’re gonna have another group of people that hold another set of beliefs about schooling about serving the community,” Trauth said.

The crux of the issue for Trauth has been a lack of communication between the board and the community. For her, that lack of communication has led to the politicization and current climate of tense school board meetings.

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s the school board’s responsibility to work with district administration,” Trauth said. “To make sure that people understand not only can they have their voices heard, but they can advocate for things that they want.”

She went on to state that does not mean that everything proposed will be adopted, but that a clear line of communication between all parties is imperative.

When it comes to the issue of funding and how to allocate it, Trauth explained that navigating it is difficult, but change needs to happen. For her, there needs to be a reevaluation of how funding is allocated.

Trauth highlighted that those managing the funds for education can not implement the funds given to them due to all the blockages and challenges that come with the current system.

“We have the opportunity funds, we’ve got these little pots of money,” Trauth said. “What ends up happening is if you know the district CFO can’t allocate the exact resource to that pot of money, then they can’t spend it.

“So what ends up happening is your school districts often have this money, but they can’t use it, because it’s not exactly in line with the line of funding in the state budget.”

Trauth believes it is vital to educate and prepare students for a future within the K-12 system and the lack of funding and willingness to help students and educators will come back to bite the state.

“If we don’t adequately educate kids, and they don’t come out of school, ready to go on to post-secondary education or take up a career, then they will have poor life outcomes, and then lots of other things happen,” Trauth said.

At the end of the day, Trauth says that it’s her job to make sure there are good outcomes for kids in the state, pulling from her time as an educator and at the university.

Trauth will be sworn into her new position on the Christina School Board this coming July.



