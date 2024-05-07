An American in Riga

ETHAN GRANDIN

Associate Visuals and Layout Editor

Stores, watering holes and the occasional golden arches line the streets. The local culinary delicacy is a hamburger from the highest of food chain heights: Hesburger. Riga, Latvia, is a city that is not striving to be anything other than itself. This is not a guide, as I will not propose a great plan to conquer this wonderful city and all of its distinctions. There are plenty of locals who can do it better than I can. Consider this merely helpful guidance, numerous suggestions for bars galore and a plentiful amount of eateries.

Do not expect people to give you many smiles or hellos, but don’t be intimidated. What you can expect, however, is a genuine person. Even if there are no smiles at the first meeting, one will undoubtedly form. The many people I met in Riga are as helpful as tour guides and as honest as Abraham Lincoln.

Do not let this city pass you by. If you are there during the winter, every day in this wonderful city is a winter paradise for a thrifty student studying abroad.

If you plan on visiting Riga in the middle of winter (which I do not recommend if you are not used to proper, bone-chilling cold), you should do as the locals do and practically waddle around like a penguin in the biggest, warmest coat you can find. If they are doing it, you should, too (and please wear a winter hat).

Central Riga and the Old Town have countless beautiful and memorable buildings and places to visit. St. Peter’s Church in Riga was rebuilt after a fire collapsed the original spire. Then, in 1690, a new tower and interior were renovated in Baroque style. Following the 1690s, war and fire have ravaged the church multiple times. Yet, after each catastrophe that struck the city of Riga, it was rebuilt. With a 7-euro ticket, you can stand at the top of the spire and take in a beautiful view of the unyielding city.

The Latvian National Opera is a fantastic place to catch a breathtaking performance. First opened in 1863, the Opera has been through many periods of restorations – one in the 1880s, and another in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The architecture of the building is beautiful inside and out. One of the highlights of the Opera’s interior is its overhead dome, which is covered in so many intricacies that they lead down to the stage’s velvet curtains. Tickets range from 11 to 50 euros.

The Riga Central Market, situated right next to the Central Railway Station, is filled with produce, meat, trinkets and many other goods. Reusing old zeppelin hangars from the 1920s, the market utilizes parts of Riga’s past for its future. In 1998, the market was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, cementing it in modern-day Latvian society. At this market, you can also find a multitude of Russian nesting dolls and trinkets with the words “Sauna Boss” on them.

Lining Riga’s Old City are the many tacky shops that you can find in any major city. However, there are a fair amount of hidden gems, including the row of bars lining almost every street (some good, some not so good).

Across the street from the Radisson Hotel in Old Town Riga is the Latvian War Museum. Near this, you’ll find some old, unused barracks and the CARTEL Bar.

CARTEL is a bar which describes itself with a “friendly priced” drink list, and I can attest that it has a delightful atmosphere which I hold near and dear to my heart. Its side door within the bar that leads to more space is normally closed on weekdays, but on the weekends the bar opens up to groups of people ready to dance like there is no tomorrow.

NB biljarda klubs, which translates to NB Billiards Club, prescribes that slightly dingy, tacky sports bar where you have the best time of your life.

This billiard club does monetize its pool tables, but I found the charge to be worth it. However, I must warn you that the game of Russian billiards is a confusing one.

The club also provides the option of chairs that allow you to sit next to the pool tables (an opportunity to rest your feet after standing for an entire night). It is also conveniently located near the center of Old Town, so wrapping up your night should not be followed by too long of a commute back to your lodging.

Another way to wrap up the night in Riga is with a kebab or burger at Late Night Munchies, a fine establishment. To me, they offer a perfect price for the amount of food you get. If you are lucky, you may get your polaroid taken and put on the wall next to countless other travelers. Open until 1 a.m., visiting the restaurant is the perfect way to round out a long night of slipping and falling on ice.

If you have a hankering for vegetables instead (which you most certainly will), Nirvana is the perfect spot. Nirvana describes itself as offering both vegan and raw vegan food, which is not heated above 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Located in the Central District of Riga and right next to the former Soviet KGB headquarters (which is now a museum called The Corner House), Nirvana has both a constant and rotating menu. I do not have the willpower to be vegan myself, but every day the restaurant features three new vegan dishes coupled with a vegan dessert. The food is both thoughtful and well-prepared, ranging from rustic charred vegetables and soups to spiced curry.

Ala Pagrabs boasts wonderful and traditional Latvian food with Latvian folk entertainment, creating a well-rounded experience. The traditional black garlic bread available in many restaurants is a must-get here. You certainly will not regret eating it alongside the more than 30 local beers on tap. Many of the entrees, like the traditional Latvian meatballs or slow-cooked beef shank, are hearty and flavorful in the dimly lit cellar.

The entertainment part comes in when the folk club holds folk dancing. Here, people join together to preserve the city’s extraordinarily present Latvian culture. The dancing itself is fun, though quite exhausting. And do not worry if you cannot understand any of the words in the songs played – just mumble along and you will be fine.

Riga is a city that embraces its distinctive charm and character, providing tourists with a mix of modern facilities and traditional cultural experiences. From bustling streets packed with different eateries and watering holes to historical landmarks and dynamic entertainment venues, there is something to pique every traveler’s curiosity.

Riga invites visitors to embrace its diverse mix of heritage and modernity, providing an amazing experience for those eager to explore its streets, savor its cuisines and discover its hidden gems.