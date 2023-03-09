Approaching political classes in a polarized society

BY RISHA INAGANTI

Staff Reporter

From Thanksgiving dinners to the office workplace, people shy away from political discussions in various social settings, especially given the ever-present political divide in the United States. But for the thousands of university students in political majors, these discussions are unavoidable in the classroom.

“The awkward jokes from professors who are trying to ease the tension and the shared uncomfortable looks between students have become second nature,” Christian Garcia, junior political science major, said. “It’s just part of learning about politics now.”

Historically, Delaware has been a majority democrat-leaning state, and the university appears to reflect similar demographics. On Instagram, the university’s College Democrats registered student organization currently has 769 followers. On the other hand, the College Republicans have less than a third of that number, with 214 followers. Garcia, as well as many other students, find the political beliefs on campus to be mostly left leaning.

“A lot of students here tend to think in their classrooms that everyone agrees with them politically,” Lindsay Hoffman, associate professor of communication with a joint appointment in political science and international relations, said. “In reality, a lot of conservative students feel less comfortable voicing their opinions in classes at this university.”

The national rise of political violence has caused some students and faculty to become cautious when having discussions in the classroom, out of the fear of an in-class confrontation.

“I do worry that my beliefs could offend someone,” Garcia said. “Society has just been so polarized and all over the media we see these heated exchanges, so I think when we’re in the classroom we all have some kind of mutual understanding that we don’t want to have to fight. We just want to learn.”

Despite the unspoken agreement that Garcia said students have, many professors still are weary in the classroom.

“The thought of political violence is always in the back of my mind,” Paul Brewer, a professor in the department of communication, said. “It would be irresponsible of me to not keep that in mind while teaching.”

Different professors have adapted their own ways of teaching politics. While Brewer takes an evidence-based approach focused on research and data, Hoffman finds it important to have open political discussions.

“A lot of professors are concerned about having conversations in the classroom but I like to encourage students to nurture their curiosity about other people’s viewpoints,” Hoffman, who also serves as associate director of the Center for Political Communication, said. “If we don’t do that, we’ll get to a point where we give up and just become disgusted with people who don’t agree with us.”

Either way, both Brewer and Hoffman agree that their job is not to force their own views onto students, rather to help students understand how to discuss politics in a healthy way.

Brewer explained that polarization in American politics is a result of an increased level of personal investment, which causes the American electorate to care more about voting issues. As Brewer puts it, the current generation of students is the future of the government, and they are getting firsthand experience at how much politics affects personal lives. In his eyes, everyone caring more allows for a better educational experience.

“Political classes are so rewarding,” Hoffman said. “We don’t know everything there is to know and we get to surround ourselves with people who we can learn so much from. We need to embrace the beauty of that.”