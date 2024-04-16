April Horoscopes

BY PERCY ALLEN III

SHAYNA DEMICK

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Aries, beware. April is, unfortunately, not going to be your month. Mercury is in retrograde from April 1 to April 24, and it’s out to get you. If anyone should take their horoscopes seriously this month, it’s you. Listen to our advice, and you’ll (maybe) get out of this month unscathed.

Aries: You can’t – I repeat – you can’t make big decisions this month. You have to accept a job offer in two weeks? Too bad. You can’t. It’s too risky; you can’t trust your gut. Your gut is praying on your downfall. The universe is praying on your downfall. Nobody can be trusted. If the job was meant to be, you wouldn’t have to accept it during your most dangerous season.

Someone asks you to make it official? Once again, they must have some audacity to ask you during your most vulnerable time. For doing that, the only answer they deserve is silence. They should know to always consult an astrologist before making a romantic decision. The celestial bodies are not to be ignored; they’ll make you regret it if you do.



Honestly, you might be better off making no decisions. If you don’t know what to eat for dinner, use a random letter generator to piece together something that sounds like a dish. Either that, or you can go into the city and poll some strangers, like Billy on the Street. Blindly navigating life is your only option.

Taurus: Many people call you stubborn, Taurus. We think that’s a little harsh. We’d say you just know what you want! That’s why this month, you shouldn’t listen to your friends’ advice. What do they know, anyway? Your ex probably has changed this time! You can afford to skip one more class this semester, even though you haven’t gone to a lecture of that one course since March!

You should really get better at trusting your judgment. Anyone else in your shoes would do the same! Besides, why would your friends care so much about you making a mistake or two (or seven)? Surely they’ll be there to bail you out when things go left, right?

Gemini: Two-faced and dealing with the temptations of retrograde. Yikes. We don’t envy you, but we do have you covered. We say do whatever your heart desires this month, life’s all about spontaneity. Don’t let that scare you! That one person from your past you know your best friend would slap you for texting – why not ask them what’s up? Now’s the time!

Will you regret acting on your deepest, most repressed thoughts in the next couple of months? Probably! But who’s to say? This is an April-only horoscope, silly, we can’t help you there!

Cancer: You’re always known for taking care of everyone but yourself. This April, let’s change that. Block every single number of those close to you and say your phone hasn’t been working as of late. It’s called “unplugging.” Don’t they know that? Any time you want to do something for someone else, do it for yourself! Be your own shoulder to cry on. Take yourself out to expensive meals. Leave yourself on read for weeks and wonder if you actually like yourself, or if you are just busy (maybe don’t do that one).

So what if you lose a couple (dozen) friends? You’ll be rid of so many fake people that you’ll wonder how you were managing them all! Don’t forget that you need to charge your own batteries, too!

Leo: It seems like you’re everyone’s favorite sign, but isn’t living up to this expectation getting a little exhausting? Throw people for a loop this month. Retrograde is the best time to stir things up. Start talking back to your loved ones, ignoring phone calls and disliking texts. Normalize ending conversations abruptly because you’re tired of them. Stop letting people waste your time with their nonsense!

If people are confused, that’s their problem. You don’t owe anyone an explanation. Who needs good communication, anyway? That’s an objective for next month; this one is a free-for-all!

Virgo: Poor Virgo. Retrograde must be really hard for you since you love to think about everything so much! This month, try not to think at all! That exam you have coming up? No studying! Just fill out the Scantron with your favorite letter (ours is C). That’s, what? A guaranteed 25%? Not bad!

Have an essay due? ChatGPT the whole thing. As a matter of fact, don’t even submit it as a PDF! Screenshot the entire webpage with the ChatGPT logo included! Your professors will understand. You’re taking a brain break!

If you get in trouble, how can you be sad if you don’t think about it? How can you be scared of failing a class or facing academic dishonesty charges if you don’t think about it? See what we mean? Think of the possibilities you’d have if you just turned that little noggin of yours off for a bit.

Scorpio: You generally have manic tendencies, so retrograde is your time to shine. Lean into your innermost impulses. Chop off all of your hair. Get a tattoo! A piercing! Shave off an eyebrow! The world is your oyster. It’s time to start anew; spring semester is getting boring, and it’s time to mix things up.

We’ve heard that you shouldn’t text your exes this month, but are we going to bother giving you that advice? You aren’t going to listen to us anyway, and we know you’re dying to text them. If you regret it, just block them immediately after. They can’t respond to you, so you won’t have to deal with any consequences! All that could happen is you leaving them confused and ending up living rent-free in their minds. Isn’t that the dream, anyway?

Sagittarius: You’re known for your brutal honesty. Why not lean into that during retrograde? People are going to be fixated on communication and read into the most ridiculous things. Give them a reason to step back and see reality for what it is. Their worst fears are true, and you can be the friend who helps them realize that!

So they think their loved ones are mad at them. If you know the truth, tell them! Everyone’s always saying that they’d rather hear the hard truths than be lied to. Let’s see if that’s how they actually feel. If you know that their best friend secretly thinks they’re annoying, you should tell them. People love being told they’re insufferable. We love making sure that everyone knows their worst traits. It’s called constructive criticism. If they can’t take the criticism, maybe they have some work to do on themselves. You’re just holding up a mirror to their problems!

Capricorn: You’ve always been such a goody-two-shoes, dear Capricorn. You got into college at this illustrious university, and you even read the newspaper like a great citizen! Look at you go! Does it ever get tiring being worthy of a gold star from a 99¢ sticker sheet? We’re sure it does.

Why don’t you take this month to be bad, then? Like, really bad? That one thing that you really want to do, but are too afraid to? Just do it! What’s the worst that could happen? Maybe don’t answer that. Cross that bridge when you get there.

Aquarius: You’re often called the most humanitarian of the signs, whatever that means. With retrograde happening, you may have people trying to creep and crawl their way back into your life. How rude of them! Why don’t you really stick it to the man and do the creeping and crawling yourself? Who said you can’t take advantage of retrograde, too?

Have you had a falling out with a friend or a partner? Beg them for forgiveness, and they’ll probably let you back in. After all, you deserve it. You’re a humanitarian! If anything, they owe you for all the love and care you’ve already given them. Trust us on this one. Be the problem.

Pisces: We’ve heard you can be a bit delusional. That’s okay. We’ve been there, too. Now’s the time to lean into your delusion and blame it on the planets. Your crush likes you. Oh, they aren’t showing any signs of liking you? Ugh. They’re playing hard to get; that happens far too often these days. Disregard this negativity and live out your fantasies. You’ve been so grounded lately, it’s time to treat yourself. Ask your crush to be your “fake” date to a function. It’ll be real to you, but they don’t have to know that. It’s what Wattpad would’ve wanted!

Delusion isn’t always fun, though. Do you think everyone hates you? Well, maybe they do! There must be a reason that your friends don’t text you back. They’re not busy – that’s a fake excuse. Don’t let them see that you’re insecure, though. Reclaim your power and ignore them back! They can’t hate you if you hate them first. It’s called being proactive.

Libra: Retrograde might be rough for you, Libra. We know that conflict really gets you down. Maybe your friends are fighting, or maybe your family is getting into it. If that’s the case, why not try some exposure therapy? Now’s the perfect time to be a little messy because everyone else is doing it too! Aren’t you at least a little bit curious to see what all the hype around drama is about?

The vibe for this month is chaos, mayhem and instigation. If you don’t learn to be messy now, when are you going to? We suggest being the main character this month for a change. You never know, drama could be like brussel sprouts or broccoli – you might actually really like it!