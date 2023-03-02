April showers bring May flowers … and lots of puddles at the university 

BY NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

The rainy spring months tend to bring large puddles to university sidewalks across campus. While a puddle may initially not seem like a major problem, issues can arise quickly, ranging from wet shoes on hurried walks to accessibility issues.

“I usually have really wet shoes walking to class,” Gabriela Rojas, sophomore finance major at the university, said. “There are times where I’m tripping on holes because they’re covered with puddles, and you really can’t see how deep they are.”

Besides having wet shoes at the end of the day, some students are also concerned that the puddles are affecting the accessibility of on-campus buildings for students with physical disabilities.

“[The puddles] can most definitely be an issue for students with disabilities,” Rojas said. “They can cause trouble getting around and getting to class on time especially.”

Despite this concern, the university does not currently have any routine analysis of the grounds and campus sidewalks to ensure outside factors, such as heavy rain and puddling, are not affecting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“Once you put in ramps for ADA access, it’s a permanent installation, so there isn’t an annual review,” Peter Krawchyk, vice president and university architect for Facilities, Real Estate and Auxiliary Services (FREAS), said. “However, if [someone reports] a hazard, then it’s a different matter and we will fix it.”

The Grounds Department, part of FREAS Custodial & University Services, is responsible for the maintenance and repair of all university sidewalks.

“The groundskeepers are assigned areas of responsibility on campus,” Krawchyk said. “As they do their work they keep an eye out for campus sidewalks and note their condition.”

On top of the groundskeepers, the university relies on reports from daily users of campus sidewalks to know where walkways may pose a hazard.

“We get reports from the city of Newark on the city sidewalks that we maintain […] and we also rely on anyone reporting a condition they may see such as other people in facilities, custodians, students and faculty,” Krawchyk said.

In regards to walkways around campus not maintained by the university, the city of Newark and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) are working to find solutions for puddles that form on sidewalk ramps and non-campus walkways so that they do not hinder accessibility and convenience.

According to Tim Filasky, Newark’s public works and water resources director, fixing these puddles is difficult because an ideal slope for both ADA standards and water runoff would need to be created by developers.

“In order to divert water from collecting in puddles, you have to slope [the paths] enough to get rid of the water, but not slope enough to affect people using canes, walkers, etc. because it’s necessary that everyone is able to get around from building to building,” Filasky said.

Creating ideal sidewalk slopes for those with ADA needs is a priority for the City, but so is maintaining clean walkways throughout Newark, according to Filasky.

“We, as a city, and DELDOT can’t change the slope [of sidewalk ramps], but we’re looking into ways to add drains in order to get water away from the main sidewalks that collect water,” Filasky said.