As candidates vie for Delaware’s singular seat in the U.S. House, the university hosts the debate￼

BY MIA GALLO

Executive Editor

Seated across a university studio from one another, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) and Republican candidate Lee Murphy faced off last Thursday in a debate hosted by the university’s Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media.

The debate was moderated by Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the university’s Center for Political Communication and former CNN world affairs correspondent.

This election is the third time that Murphy and Blunt Rochester have run against one another for Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House, with Blunt Rochester emerging victorious in the two previous races.

Blunt Rochester was sworn into the 115th Congress on Jan. 3, 2017, becoming Delaware’s first female and African-American congresswoman. Before her tenure in Congress, Blunt Rochester worked as a state official in the healthcare sector.

Prior to the launch of his political career, Murphy was a teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Wilmington and also worked in the railroad industry for 35 years, according to his election website.

The primary issues tackled in the debate last Thursday revolved around the economic problems plaguing Delaware and the nation, the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade and the rising skepticism of American democracy in the wake of the attacks on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The debate kicked off with Begleiter asking Blunt Rochester about her affirmative vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and whether or not it actually reduces inflation. The bill was passed by the U.S. House on Aug. 12 and later signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“The Inflation Reduction Act…really to me is about Delaware families and the things that I have heard up and down this state,” Blunt Rochester said. “Everything from lowering our prescription drug prices for our seniors to making sure that our energy costs are lowered and it is actually paid for by taxing those businesses and those individuals that are at that top-tier percent.”

Begleiter then followed up with Murphy’s criticisms of Biden’s actions regarding inflation reduction and asked the candidate to detail three ways in which a president could act to have an effect on inflation in the next six to 12 months.

“We have to get rid of unnecessary regulations, lower taxes and make it easier for people to do business in this state,” Murphy said. “It doesn’t take a lot to get inflation under control. The government just has to use a little discipline in how they spend our money and we can get this problem, in a relatively short time, under control.”

As the debate moved away from the topic of the economy, Meg Roessler, a senior media communications major at the university and executive producer of the Student Television Network, posed a question about her generation’s increasing distrust of the government.

“They see that owning a home in the future is unforeseeable, they see a planet that’s been ravished by climate change going largely unaddressed and they see the Supreme Court stripping their personal rights from them about personal family planning and it being handed to state government,” Roessler said. “So what should Congress do to reassure young people about the reliability of our national institutions?”

Murphy responded by highlighting Congress’s role in practicing accountability and providing reassurance to those facing these feelings of doubt.

“Congress has to be accountable to the American people and right now, Congress and this administration are not accountable to the American people,” Murphy said. “We see out-of-control spending and that will affect future generations. It will affect your children, your children’s future and our future as a nation. So, Congress has to be accountable on all levels to ensure a bright future for not only you, but your family and your children.”

Blunt Rochester was then given a chance to reply to Roessler’s question and did so by citing legislation she has contributed to during her time in Congress.

“I think what is important for us is to model what you want to see,” Blunt Rochester said. “For example, the fact that we have been able to pass legislation that has the largest investment in climate in the history of this country is something that I hope restores your faith.”

Later in the debate, Begleiter asked both candidates about their opinions on how Congress should proceed after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, an issue at the forefront of some voters’ minds.

Blunt Rochester started first by unequivocally voicing her support for women before delving into her opinion on what Congress should do in this situation.

“I am proud to say that I voted for and am a big supporter of the Women’s Reproductive Health Act in Congress which we passed in the House,” Blunt Rochester said. “I believe there is no room in women’s wombs for politicians. I just want to be clear about that. It feels like people are trying to roll back the freedoms that we’ve had and the autonomy we’ve had.”

Blunt Rochester then transitioned to detailing what she will work towards when Congress is back in session.

“If we have enough votes, we can codify Roe so that we can make sure that our bodies, our choices,” Blunt Rochester said.

When posed with the same question, Murphy expressed his concurrence with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I agree with the decision, the Supreme Court decision, the Constitutional decision to return the right of this important decision-making process back to the states,” Murphy said.

Begleiter then pushed Murphy to describe how he would specifically act if elected to Congress.

“I uphold the Supreme Court’s decision, 100%,” Murphy said.

Delaware residents can cast their votes in this race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8.