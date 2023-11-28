As enrollment decreases, hope for no more forced triples increases

BY

Staff Reporter

When sophomore applied mathematics major Nikki Loomis started her freshman year at the university with two roommates, she didn’t expect her living situation to turn out as it did.

After being assigned to live in Louis Redding Hall with two other freshman girls, she arrived on move-in day to find that the room was built for only two.

“I didn’t even know that my dorm wasn’t a triple,” Loomis said. “It was a double, not a triple. I just learned that it was, because of how small it was … It was the same amount of space, but with us we had three people instead of two people.”

She described the situation as “awkward,” having known one roommate but not the other beforehand. The girl she was not acquainted with was able to move out of the dorm after winter break, but such a solution has not been an option for everyone in a forced triple.

After the university’s admittance of 4,632 freshmen in 2022 and subsequent shortage of available beds, the topic of overcrowding in dormitories remains just as pertinent in 2023.

As a third-year resident assistant, Amber Kirste is a prominent voice in the discussion around dorm capacity. She stated that roommate conflicts could not be solved by a dorm change due to the scarcity of rooms, leading to “more frustration” from students.

This frustration, she added, led to “more severe” conflicts, despite previous years having disagreements as well.

She stated that there is more support available for students when there are less residents for RAs to be responsible for.

“I’ve had a lot more students contact me compared to last year,” Kirste, a senior double major in international relations and European studies, said.

There has been a significant decrease in the number of incoming freshmen this year, at approximately 4,200 students. However, application numbers are not dwindling.

Last year, the university saw a 6% increase in freshman applicants at 37,000, breaking the record for the number of people applying for the fifth year in a row.

Rodney Morrison, the vice president of enrollment management, said that the lower amount of acceptances “gives us the ability to offer housing to other students, whether it be transfer students or students we haven’t been able to accommodate in the past.”

He said that an acceptance mark of 4,600 is not likely to happen again in the near future in order to make room for current students – graduate, transfer or otherwise. He stated that 4,200 is “a good fit for the university.”

Kirste agreed that this year’s enrollment rate is preferable to the previous one, as “our programming has definitely shown that students are happier this year.”

Mandated triples are not new to the university. In 2018, the usual 3,800 incoming class was increased to 4,200, and the result was more than double the previous amount of students with two roommates.

Though Morrison confirmed that the incoming freshman class is projected to be 4,200, he said that “that could change down the line.”

Although the university has not built new dorms since 2017, new plans may be underway.

The status of the Christiana Towers has been in limbo since their destruction four years ago, with no concrete plans for how they will be utilized upon rebuilding.

Earlier this year, the prospect of them potentially returning as dorms was mentioned by university President Dennis Assanis in an interview with the Newark Post.

Regardless of the final decision concerning the towers, Morrison expressed a positive outlook on housing for the upcoming academic year.

“We’ll get more returning students and graduate students and transfer students opportunities for housing,” Morrison said.