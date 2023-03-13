As governments and colleges across the country restrict TikTok, what’s next for the university?

In the span of just a few years, TikTok has transformed the way many college students operate on a day-to-day basis. From providing entertainment between classes to acting as a search engine for easy recipes and viral drama, TikTok is everywhere and can be used for almost anything.

According to Statista, 67% of 18- to 19-year-olds are on TikTok, and 56% of 20- to 29-year-olds are users of the app.

As the app’s popularity continues to skyrocket among young people, lawmakers and college campuses across the country are growing wary of the app due to the potential risks it poses to users’ data and national security.

The concern begins with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the social media platform. The fear is that ByteDance may give user data to the Chinese government and that the Chinese government could implement misinformation campaigns in the U.S. through the app, according to the New York Times. TikTok has denied such allegations.

“The fear is that the Chinese communist party will influence the content of the news that American teenagers are seeing on their news feeds on TikTok,” Juliet Dee, a professor of communication at the university who specializes in mass media and the law, said.

As a result, the White House has ordered that federal agencies delete the app on government devices and numerous states have banned TikTok on state devices, including Delaware.

Delaware Online/The News Journal reported on Feb. 9 that the state government banned TikTok on state devices and networks in a Jan. 19 memo written by Delaware Chief Information Officer Jason Clark.

“TikTok is a huge cybersecurity threat, and if I had to take sides, I’m on the side of all the governments that are banning TikTok,” Dee said.

Colleges and universities, like Auburn University and the University of Oklahoma, are also responding to TikTok’s risk and blocking the app on campus Wi-Fi.

Could the University of Delaware take the lead of the state and these other universities and ban TikTok on campus Wi-Fi?

“There have been questions raised about whether or not we have the capability to do anything about TikTok, but to the best of my knowledge, there’s no conversations about UD independently deciding to do anything about TikTok,” Andy Weisskopf, chief information security officer for Information Technologies at the university, said.

Weisskopf questioned if the network and infrastructure at the university could even have the capability to restrict TikTok, if the university would ever want to do so.

“Students are a crafty and creative group and will quickly find ways around technical means, if nothing else then disconnecting their cell phones from the campus network and using their cellular providers,” Weisskopf said.

He said that the bans enacted by other colleges and universities have often followed state mandates, and as many of these schools are state institutions, they use the resources of the state government.

Due to the university’s status as a public-private institution, the state of Delaware would not necessarily have the authority to mandate the university to institute such a ban, according to Weisskopf.

Regardless of the future of TikTok on campus Wi-Fi, students, as the primary users of TikTok on campus, may need to question their use of the app in certain ways, according to Dee and Weisskopf.

Dee noted a concern about what TikTok might be doing with users’ biometric data and Weisskopf said students may need to pay attention to TikTok’s in-app browser. Everything users do on that browser could be collected and analyzed by TikTok, according to Weisskopf, so users should consider the information that they may or may not be entering on that browser, including bank information if they are making a purchase.

“You need to think about what you’re doing and how you’re doing things, and the path you’re using to get from A to B, and whether or not you’re comfortable with that data being out in the world,” Weisskopf said.

Dee noted that TikTok is certainly not the only platform guilty of using and misusing users’ data, noting when Facebook sold data to Cambridge Analytica, which steered the 2016 U.S. election and Brexit.

“We look at TikTok, it’s so much fun, we see people singing, we see people dancing and it’s a really fun app in everyone’s perception,” Dee said. “But nobody thinks about the security and privacy risks from TikTok.”