As Senate mulls TikTok bill, question of singling out the platform arises

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

In October 2021, social media was a catalyst for publicizing the kidnapping and sexual assault charges against then-university student Brandon Freyre.

University alum Kiera Spann was an integral part of not just the physical protests on- and off-campus, but also the social media buzz that made the nation aware of the gruesome assault against the victim, a female student.

A video of Spann’s gained over nine million views on TikTok and put the university and Freyre’s actions under the national spotlight. Spann, who graduated last May as a political science major, soon received hundreds of messages from survivors of sexual assault.

“When I posted that video and it did get the traction and people genuinely cared, it made me hopeful that something might actually be done,” Spann said. “Because so often, you hear stories and you read articles about things like this happening.”

The then-junior spent time organizing protests, lobbying for the installation of new blue lights on campus and meeting with state legislators. With over 760,000 TikTok followers today, Spann has a large reach on the platform, and she did back in 2021, too.

“One video, and we made such strides in our community,” Spann said. “Platforms like TikTok are a place where people can come together and kind of share in that experience and feel solace within each other, even though they’re not physically there. We just have the mobilization to be able to actually make those changes.”

Those shared experiences are at the forefront of concern for TikTok users, with movement in the United States Congress on a bill that would force ownership to sell the app to avoid a ban. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a China-based technology company.

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of the bill last month, and now it sits in the hands of the Senate chamber. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed support for the bill in recent days.

Delaware’s Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester voted for the passage of the bill in the House.

“I share the concerns regarding the Chinese government’s ability to compel ByteDance to turn over its data on American users,” Blunt Rochester said in a statement. “This potential acquisition of American data by the Chinese government would undermine our national security, allow for the exploitation and manipulation of user data, and be harmful to American interests. It is for these reasons that I voted in support of H.R. 7521, which would require TikTok to divest and stay operational in the United States under different leadership.”

ByteDance and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew have pushed back against the thought of the application endangering American users’ privacy. The company has claimed that American users’ data is held by Oracle servers based in Austin, Texas.

John D’Arcy, a professor of management information systems at the university, teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in cybersecurity. While he said it is difficult to know if that data is stored safely in Texas, D’Arcy feels there is valid concern about the privacy of data on all social media apps, not just TikTok.

“All your information, anything you’re doing on there, anything you post on there, anything you consume on these apps, that’s attached to you,” D’Arcy said. “And that becomes available to the owner of the app.”

D’Arcy does not use TikTok, but he has dug into Facebook’s privacy settings. Transparency in what is being shared from user to company is one of his most prevalent concerns when using an app such as Facebook.

Senators have not all rushed to support the bill, with many echoing D’Arcy’s sentiment that the issue of social media privacy spans more than just TikTok – and targeting one company could lead to legal hiccups.

“We need curbs that apply to all of the social media giants, not just one of them,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said, according to USA Today.

Spann believes that a “widespread data security bill” is needed given the current landscape of privacy concerns. But the current bill is not the solution in her eyes.

“I think that they’re using a lot of xenophobia … to specifically target TikTok,” Spann said. “Targeting TikTok with this bill, to me, just feels like putting a Band-Aid on a much bigger problem.”

While the bill may not hit the Senate floor, the sheer possibility worries Spann, as well as other TikTok creators and influencers that she lobbies alongside.

Spann said around 45 creators went to the nation’s capital earlier this year, explaining to members of Congress the changes driven by TikTok. Some were advocates, and others owned small businesses that relied on the platform.

“I couldn’t even voice to you how devastating [it would be] if we lose a platform like that, after everything that it’s done,” she said. “Losing that would be detrimental to all of the progress that we’ve made for so many years that people have been trying to make for decades.”

The risks exist, though, and all users should avoid “blindly using these tools,” D’Arcy said.

“My advice … for all these apps, is take the time to educate yourself [on] what these apps are actually collecting about you,” D’Arcy said. “We’re in an environment where we can’t just necessarily blindly trust that these companies are going to be stewards of our data.”