ASL and deaf culture at the university: What’s new this semester?

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

Keri Wilson is excited to establish an ASL course at the university and encourages students who want to work with the deaf community as interpreters or teachers in the future to take the course.

BY

Senior Reporter

The university’s Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures is establishing a new course this spring called Introduction to American Sign Language (ASL), taught by Keri Wilson, an American Sign Language Teachers Association certified ASL instructor.

Wilson is based in Austin, Texas, where she has lived all her life. Wilson has previously taught ASL at community colleges, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson has also played an instrumental role in establishing effective ASL courses at different universities.

“Because of what’s going on with COVID in the pandemic, a lot of the teachers were required to teach remotely, and a lot of those teachers did not know how to do remote learning and teaching,” Wilson said. “So I taught in Chicago, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, just to help get that all off the ground.”

Wilson’s class will be taught in a hybrid format, and it will take place on Zoom with other asynchronous activities to supplement the class. The course will cover fundamental skills such as the ASL alphabet and basic grammar, as well as teach basic conversational abilities through dialogue activities over Zoom. Students will also read a book about deaf culture’s importance within the language.

Since the course is introductory, Wilson wants to emphasize to beginner ASL students that ASL isn’t derived from the English language.

“Some language [in ASL] has vocabulary terms that are interpreted into English, yes, but ASL has what you would call ‘classifiers,’” Wilson said. “It also has a grammar structure to it. It has facial expressions based on tense … It’s really a unique language, and it’s very challenging.”

Overall, Wilson is excited to establish an ASL course at the university and encourages students who want to work with the deaf community as interpreters or teachers in the future to take the course.

A student resource for deaf/Hard of Hearing (HOH) students has likewise been established at the university. All Ears, an organization made by and for deaf/HOH students, has recently been recognized as an RSO. Abby Skiena, a freshman pre-med human physiology major, one of the RSO’s founders and current president, expressed the importance of bringing deaf culture to campus.

“Deaf culture is a very deep and, you know, beautiful thing, and it’s a shame that the school doesn’t have it yet,” Skiena said. “But we really want to bring that to the school, especially to outlive us because most of us [in All Ears] are freshmen now, and we really want to leave the school with this community established because it’s just so beautiful. And I’m sure that with such a large campus we have so many students that wish they could be a part of it.”

Georgia Angeletakis, a freshman environmental engineering major and the vice president of All Ears, discussed how the RSO was inspired by a group of deaf/HOH students at Angeletakis’ high school that would gather monthly. Angeletakis also explained how the RSO grew.

“The first deaf person I met, the first three, were completely on accident,” Angeletakis said. “We would be signing, and someone would see us signing, and they’d be like,‘You deaf?’ and like they would come over, and they would talk with us, and they would get added to the group chat.”

Regarding the new introductory ASL course, the members of All Ears had conflicting feelings. Angeletakis expressed that the virtual class environment isn’t an ideal format for ASL because “a large part of ASL is your bodily expressions and the dimensions of your movement, and that is really hard to capture online.”

Skiena expressed a similar opinion and explained her disappointment that the university doesn’t offer an ASL minor, but she emphasized that this class was a step in the right direction for the university. Angeletakis emphasized that this course is an important start regardless of her opinion.

“Please take the course,” Angeletakis said. “It is not going to be the best ASL course in the world in comparison to an in-person class. It is not going to be as available and as easy to learn, but it is going to push the university to realize that ASL classes are popular and needed, and that will give the university the push to actually give accessible and excellent classes for the future.”