Assanis: Conference USA move to help university get in front of enrollment’s “demographic cliff”

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

Managing Sports Editor

After a weekend news conference launched the university’s partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers in its startup of varsity women’s ice hockey, university President Dennis Assanis was as enthused as ever by another athletic milestone notched for the Blue Hens.

NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey will commence competition in Newark in 2025-26, the same year in which Delaware will join Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) league Conference USA (CUSA).

Assanis stresses his belief that ascending to CUSA on the football field and in other sports will open the door to the university recruiting not just more student-athletes, but also a greater pool of all students in general.

“It allows us to recruit students to the university from many more regions of the country, not just from the Northeast, where we’re facing a demographic cliff, but literally from all over the U.S.,” Assanis said Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. “Florida, Texas, other centers of growing population with underrepresented communities, different socioeconomic backgrounds.”

Delaware’s current athletic home, the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), has membership that spans from Massachusetts to South Carolina and from Maine to North Carolina in the case of the technically freestanding CAA Football.

No CAA or CAA Football programs exist outside the Eastern Time zone.

Conference USA, on the other hand, is concentrated in the southeast, with institutions situated as far west as New Mexico and present along the Gulf Coast to the east. Prior to Delaware’s arrival, Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia remains the northernmost CUSA school.

The February decision by the University of Massachusetts Amherst to join the Mid-American Conference – rather than stretching itself to CUSA – both preserved Delaware’s northern CUSA distinction and rocketed the likelihood that the next addition to CUSA will come in a midwestern state or Texas. Georgia’s Kennesaw State University joins the fold this summer as CUSA’s current Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) call-up.

As it stands, Conference USA boasts Sam Houston State University and UTEP in Texas and has Florida International University in Florida, representing the two states singled out by Assanis for new student recruiting by Delaware.

CUSA also owns a key-revenue-generating media rights agreement with ESPN and CBS Sports that began last fall. In the 2023 football season under the deal, the conference showcased October weeknight games across linear platforms CBS Sports Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The channels combined for 16 work-week games broadcast in prime television windows through October.

This example of FBS exposure, in contrast to Delaware’s residence on FloSports streaming in CAA contests, captures the essence of the university’s pursuit of a broader target audience.

“Basically, with this elevation of our athletics and our student-athletes, who are obviously students first, it gives us an opportunity to tell the UD story to so many people across the United States,” Assanis said.

Delaware is set to diversify its regional brand awareness through CUSA membership as the higher education landscape grapples with the potentially shrinking pool of college students that follows from declining U.S. birth rates since the 2008 recession.

Although the university has a demonstrated foothold in the ultra-competitive Northeast colleges picture, expanding its portfolio of student recruiting could take on increased importance amid budget pressure felt this spring despite successful enrollment targets. The battle for tuition dollars could intensify as schools recruit a smaller pie of U.S. candidates in years ahead.

All the while, it remains true that Delaware will abandon several attractive academic associations enjoyed in the CAA, having rubbed shoulders for years with the College of William & Mary, Stony Brook University and Northeastern University, to name a few high-profile, well-regarded programs.

In CUSA, joining Delaware in the “Very High Research Activity” (R1) Carnegie classification are only FIU and UTEP.

Politically, the traditionally solid blue Delaware is on something of an island as well in its future conference. CUSA has purple Virginia on its map, but that label is practically nullified by the Commonwealth member school in question being none other than evangelical Christian power Liberty. New Mexico State University’s providing of a New Mexico outpost could be Delaware’s most comparable political climate, which is a jarring transition from Delaware’s fit in the CAA, right in the heart of the left-leaning East Coast.

It is, therefore, quite the different crowd that Delaware is poised to embrace.

For any concern of culture shock or an unnatural fit, there is the more apparently pressing interest of widening the university’s scope and visibility.

“It expands our reach to tell people about our excellent academic programs,” Assanis said. “Reach every home and expose our groundbreaking research, our outstanding faculty and staff and above all, our amazing students, I’ve been saying all along.”

Although those CUSA-related aspirations will not fully transpire until 2025 at the earliest, Saturday evening’s Delaware presence at the Flyers roused Assanis’ enthusiasm. Newly installed ice hockey head coach Allison Coomey had the ceremonial puck drop at center ice to signify the partnership and to complete a night packed with Blue Hens spots on the video board and with Gritty-YoUDee photo ops.

Newly installed @Delaware_IH head coach @Coomey2 began the night with the ceremonial puck drop.#BlueHens and #Flyers are partnering in the inception of Delaware’s ice hockey program. https://t.co/Z0kwJo7yVI pic.twitter.com/0NOgiLBQlR — FBS-bound 91.3 FM WVUD Sports (@wvudsports) March 30, 2024 Follow @wvudsports for the latest from the Sports Department at 91.3 WVUD FM.

It was a Hen overload in a building that is more accustomed to Villanova University basketball championship banners and Philadelphia Big 5 action, let alone the fanfare occurring in a city that has Temple University football playing next door.

“Think about what it can do for community engagement, how many people this evening here at the Wells Fargo [Center] will be able to hear about UD,” Assanis said. “How many young girls who are really wishing to play ice hockey and be excellent students. They might actually apply to UD. That’s what it’s all about, and their families will be cheering for them.”