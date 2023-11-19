At-large landing spot: Delaware draws Lafayette in FCS playoffs first round

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

Managing Sports Editor

Despite being whacked by Villanova University on Saturday in the Battle of the Blue, Delaware’s football season is not over. After the Fightin’ Blue Hens succumbed to the Wildcats 35-7 (following early injuries to Delaware starting quarterbacks Ryan O’Connor and Zach Marker), the 8-3 Hens learned their postseason fate on Sunday afternoon. ESPNU’s NCAA Division I Football Championship playoff selection show unveiled a first-round date with Lafayette College, set for Nov. 25 in Newark.

For the second straight season under head coach Ryan Carty, Delaware is in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) bracket. No. 2 overall seed University of Montana waits in the second round for the winner of the Blue Hens’ matchup with the Leopards, the Patriot League champions.

91.3 FM WVUD will air the FCS opening round live from Delaware Stadium with pregame programming beginning 15 minutes prior to kickoff.