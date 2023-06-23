Backlash against Target’s Pride Month collection showcases a recent trend in homophobia in the U.S.

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

After releasing their 2023 Pride Month collection in late May, Target stores were faced with intense backlash and homophobia from customers. Some customers have attacked Target employees and knocked over displays that featured the merchandise.

Due to the backlash, Target stores have considered removing some of the most ridiculed merchandise, such as gender-affirming, tuck-friendly swimsuits for transgender women. In some southern stores — where the backlash has been significant — the pride displays were moved from the front of the store to the back.

While these displays of homophobia are very public, this type of hatred is not new. According to the Human Rights Campaign, there have been 12 fatal hate crimes against transgender and gender-nonconforming people in 2023 thus far.

“This backlash is one small part of a larger moment of anti-LGBTQ+ policymaking and public discourse that has a long history in the U.S.,” university English professor Davy Knittle said. “The situation at Target is one in a proliferating series of legible examples of anti-LGBTQ+ policymaking and public discourse that has resulted, for instance, in the proposal of 556 anti-trans bills in 2023.”

This bigotry against the LGBTQ+ community has grown in the years during and following the pandemic, with the FBI stating in 2021 that hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community increased by 70% from 2020 to 2021.

While there have been many anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments in the last few years, the Target fallout is an extremely visible example since it is heavily featured on social media.

The homophobic actions against larger corporations such as Target may be fueled by the actions of right-wing government officials, such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has introduced many anti-LGBTQ+ policies in recent months.

“I think that for the people who are homophobic and are on social media, who are seeing these events unfold, they can feel justified with their homophobic actions,” sophomore international relations major Madeline Greenly, treasurer of the university’s LGBTQ+ student organization Lavender Programming Board, said.

“They can do this because a U.S. governor is showing the people in the United States that being blatantly homophobic and racist is okay, that it comes without consequence,” Greenly continued.

Though the LGBTQ+ community faces more severe issues nationwide in the present, the availability of retail Pride Month collections can serve to affirm otherwise marginalized identities and counteract hateful intentions.

“The availability of rainbow flag socks at Target has never been the most pressing focus of queer and trans activism,” Knittle said. “And yet, seeing those rainbow flag socks might help some queer and trans people, especially queer and trans young people, to feel a little more like they have the right to exist.”