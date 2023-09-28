Band, benches and basketball: University athletic department announces improvements to Bob Carpenter Center for 2023-2024 season

BY JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Staff Reporter

As the first month of the fall semester comes to a close, the Fightin’ Blue Hens are beginning to heat up on the field and soon, on the court.

With the men’s and women’s basketball seasons right around the corner, the university’s athletic department introduced the Courtside Club, a new premium seating location at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Situated at the east end of the court beneath Sections 11 and 12, the Club will put fans close to the action and offer high-top tables, a full-service bar and a variety of food options available for purchase.

“We’re looking at ways to try to increase the social aspect of viewing a game,” Kyle Koch, the athletic department’s senior associate athletic director of sales and service, said. “With the way sports in general are going, sitting in your seat and watching an entire game is going away.”

The Courtside Club can be reserved by community groups of up to 60 people for birthday parties or corporate client entertainment. Campus groups such as fraternities, sororities, registered student organizations and athletic programs are also permitted to rent the space.

“We don’t have any restrictions on who can be in this space,” Koch said. “We want this to be open to everyone.”

In addition to having a close-up view of the Blue Hens, groups in the Club will be able to select customizable menu items for their reserved game, catered by the university’s dining partner, Aramark.

These options range from light snacks and hors d’oeuvres to a full buffet and are dictated by the client’s preferences, Koch said.

Coinciding with the addition of the Courtside Club is the move of the basketball pep band to the opposite end of the arena – together with the Cockpit student section.

“Hopefully, we can have the band firing up the student section and become a powerful force in there,” Jim Ancona, an associate professor of music and director of the basketball pep band, said. “That’s going to create a tough environment for our opponents.”

In past years, the student section has sported many empty seats, especially during the winter term when most students are away from campus. In addition, Sections 11 through 14 on the arena’s east side, next to the pep band, also saw low attendance, typically.

Despite this, the Blue Hens men’s and women’s basketball teams combined for a 17-12 home record at the Carpenter Center in the 2022-2023 season, proving the importance of home court advantage to the success of both programs.



“Our fans deserve a great experience, and that is what these changes will help do,” Women’s Basketball Head Coach Sarah Jenkins said in an athletic department press release on Sept. 5. “I love the energy our band brings, and partnering them with our student section will help us create an environment at the Bob to make it one of the toughest places to play.”

Next season, the Delaware bench will be located in front of Section 16, opposite to its previous court location. This will force opponents to shoot into the basket in front of the student section during the second half.

In addition, the arena’s floor seating capacity will increase to 40 on the south sideline, and new branding messages have been installed throughout the venue referencing the athletic department’s “Blue Hen Built” campaign, according to Koch.

Grab-and-go concessions will be available, similar to what is currently offered at Delaware Stadium, and more opportunities for fan engagement will take place throughout the season.

“It’s a great time to come in and check out some basketball,” Ancona said.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the Carpenter Center’s additions when the Blue Hen men’s basketball team takes on Goldey-Beacom College on Nov. 8 for its home opener. The women’s team will open its season against Longwood University at home on Nov. 9.

See you out there, fam ✊ pic.twitter.com/hje8tCakv9 — Delaware Men’s Basketball (@DelawareMBB) September 10, 2023