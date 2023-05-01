Beauty brands try to push the industry forward by widening standards

BY DANI BEAMISH

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

In the same way students use fashion for self-expression – whether that’s a pair of Uggs to class or a branded Nike item on the way to the gym – makeup and the products of the beauty industry also allow for creative freedom in self-presentation.

In recent years, several beauty brands have worked to combat the previously exclusionary practices of the beauty industry in order to allow a wider range of people to express themselves through makeup and beauty products.

Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, is a brand that started the conversation around widening societal standards of beauty. The makeup brand’s launch in 2017 included diverse shade ranges to match all skin tones. Since this campaign, brands like L’Oreal and Hourglass Cosmetics have followed Rihanna’s push for inclusivity by increasing their number of shades.

Rachel Sofroney, a senior at the university and co-beauty director for UDress Magazine, has been obsessed with makeup and all things beauty since seventh grade. Although it was her cystic acne that made her pick up beauty blenders and brushes, she started to find a greater interest in expressing her creativity.

Sofroney said that Fenty’s campaign sparked beauty brands to participate in this conversation of what it means to be beautiful in society. However, she believes that even though she sees her own skin color and identification reflected in today’s makeup lines, there is still huge room for improvement in the industry.

For Sofroney, it seems that if companies are not embracing all shades, sexualities and genders, then consumers simply won’t buy their products.

“There’s an accountability in the beauty industry that wasn’t there before, which is important going forward,” Sofroney said.

Now with the increased popularity of TikTok, beauty brands have partnered with influencers like 22-year-olds Kennedy Eurich and Alix Earle to market their products to their viewers. Eurich and Earle have a combined following of 6.3 million followers on TikTok, providing brands with the opportunity to organically reach their vast audiences.

Both Earle and Eurich’s transparent conversations about their breast augmentations on TikTok have contributed to their large number of views on these platforms. Thus, the industry is caught in a push and pull between the candidness of these top influencers about their cosmetic surgeries — like breast augmentations, lip-fillers and botox treatments — and the recent embrace of the “no makeup” makeup look.

“The rise of influencers helps and hurts the industry,” Sofroney said.

Sofroney continued to explain that she will visit Earle’s Amazon storefront for inspiration on beauty-related items, but also knows that using these products that Earle promotes won’t have her looking like a replica of the influencer.

“I feel like that puts into people’s heads that ‘oh, I have to be perfect,’” Sofroney said. “Alix Earle has perfect boobs, but they’re fake. And if that’s what makes her feel beautiful, then that’s fine, but it just puts an image of perfection in people’s heads.”