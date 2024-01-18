“Beets, Beats and Eats:” A concert served with a side of charity

NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

One member of the university’s Graduate Percussion Group had an idea for its annual concert that would spread holiday cheer this season.

Bensen Kwan, a second-year graduate student at the university and member of the group, decided to pair the concert with a food drive.

“Food insecurity has been a topic that resurfaced for me because I didn’t realize that I actually grew up in a food-insecure household until the past couple of years,” Kwan said. “The issue hits close to home.”

The Nov. 28 concert showcased the talent of those pursuing a master’s degree in percussion performance, along with an added food drive.

Kwan’s reasoning to put a new spin on the show goes further than being able to cleverly name the event “Beets, Beats and Eats.” Coupling the drive with the concert represents nourishing people in more ways than one.

“When you go to a concert you’re gaining sustenance through the soul, and it can be life-changing,” Kwan said. “While it’s nice to be fulfilled in the soul, it’s also nice to be fulfilled literally and physically. That’s the whole reasoning behind the combination.”

Kwan collaborated with Taurence Chisholm, the university’s program coordinator for student diversity, equity and inclusion, to spread the word that the group was collecting donations and inform people about food insecurity in the Newark community.

Food insecurity – although prevalent in many communities – can be misunderstood on college campuses, even though many students are considered food insecure.

“I think college campuses are rife with students struggling with food insecurity, but because getting your education is a relatively privileged thing to do, people assume a lot of college students don’t need these services,” Chisholm said. “I think they at least deserve to be assessed for their needs.”

Chisholm was able to connect Kwan and the GPG to Blue Hen Bounty, a local food pantry that collects food to distribute to university students, faculty and staff.

Blue Hen Bounty was created in 2016 by members of Episcopal Campus Ministry. When that program came to an end, parishioners of St. Thomas’s Episcopal Church and university students have helped keep Blue Hen Bounty going.

There is now a registered student organization by the same name that has gotten more university students involved with the pantry, as well as raised awareness about the service university students may need.

“I do believe there is a lot of need for food in the Newark community,” Amy Leanne Brown, the treasurer at St. Thomas’s, said.

On top of Blue Hen Bounty, there are other organizations on Main Street, such as Newark United Methodist Church, that also distribute food to students and other members of the community daily, further demonstrating the need for food.

“Through COVID, when everyone had to be sent home, [Blue Hen Bounty] kept going,” Brown said. “We got not only international students that couldn’t travel home, but also several faculty members.

“I was the first person in my family to go to college. I had a work study job, and a lot of my friends and I were on food stamps. I feel like I have a special kinship to students who come to Blue Hen Bounty, because I would have been here too.”

Since there is such a need for food in the community, Blue Hen Bounty has had difficulty keeping shelves full and having enough volunteers to stock shelves around the clock. Because of this, the organization is always looking for food or money donations, as well as dedicated volunteers.

After all was said and done, Kwan and the group were able to collect over 150 food items to donate through “Beets, Beats and Eats.”

“I think what Bensen and the [GPG] did was very wonderful,” Brown said. “Our shelves were a lot more full the morning after the group came in. Their donation was definitely noticeable.”

“Something that we’re trying to cultivate on campus is the recognition that all of these services belong in a community,” Chisholm said. “Everyone in our community should be fed and housed, and everyone in the community should be working toward everyone being fed and housed. I thought it was wonderful that [Kwan] came to me wanting to initiate something like this.”