Biden’s senatorial papers: a revelation for university students

BY CLARA KINKEN

Managing News Editor

The discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s home in Delaware last month has resulted in FBI searches up and down the state, as the agency combs through both his Wilmington residence and vacation home at Rehoboth Beach.

National scrutiny and political pressure from Republicans has renewed interest in another set of documents from Biden’s time in the Senate, currently housed at the university, in Morris Library. The collection of senatorial papers sparked public and political interest during the 2020 presidential election, when the former vice president, Delaware senator and university alum became the Democratic Party nominee.

Nearly three years later, some Republican lawmakers are again calling for the release and search of the senatorial papers, implying the possibility of classified documents being present in the collection.

“How many classified documents are in Joe Biden’s Senate papers at the University of Delaware?” Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote in a tweet. “It’s time for the DOJ to investigate.”

However, public calls for investigation, such as Cruz’s, have not appeared to have an immediate impact on students’ awareness of the collection’s presence on campus. Out of eight students asked on campus, not one was familiar with the collection in Morris Library, nor national attention being directed toward the university as a result.

So, what are Biden’s senatorial papers and why are they not available to the public?

According to the website of the university’s Library, Museums and Press, the collection is currently in the process of being curated and includes over 1,850 boxes of records, which were all donated in 2012. The original agreement was that the documents would be released following the completion of curation and two years after Biden’s departure from public office as vice president. However, the agreement was amended after he announced his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election to two years following his retirement from public life.

“The University is bound by, and will comply with, the agreement,” the site stated. “Until the archival process is complete and the collection is opened to the public, access is only available with President Biden’s express consent.”

The university’s adherement to this agreement during Biden’s 2020 presidential bid resulted in a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch, a conservative nonprofit, and the Daily Caller News Foundation. The suit claimed the university violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by refusing to grant the public access to the collection.

FOIA allows members of the public to request access to federal records from any governmental agency. The case was dismissed by the Deputy Attorney General of Delaware on the grounds that Biden’s senatorial papers are not subject to FOIA. The verdict was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

President Biden, as well as any designees of his, have continuous access to the documents. However, according to the Library’s site, no one affiliated with Biden has visited the collection since November of 2019 and no documents have ever been added or removed.

Despite the urgings of conservative lawmakers and media outlets alike, the university continues to abide by its agreement with Biden regarding the collection’s public accessibility, and many students continue to be unaware of this element of the university’s relationship with one of its most famous alums.