“Big plays” lead to Carty and Blue Hens win at home opener, move to 2-0 to start the season

BY ALEXZANDER PHILIPPSEN

Associate Sports Editor

The Blue Hens defeated their Route 1 rival, the Delaware State Hornets, in a 26-point blowout by a score of 35-9 last Saturday in their home opener.

This win brings head coach Ryan Carty to an early 2-0 head start to the new season, with all three phases – offense, defense and special teams – playing a crucial role in Saturday night’s home victory.

Offensively, the Hens managed exactly 400 yards, doubling the amount from last week’s upset victory against Navy.

Wide receiver, Thyrick Pitts led the way with a touchdown catch and led the team in receiving with seven catches for 97 yards.

“I think we’ve settled down a little bit,” Pitts said after the game. “We’ve made some strides from game one to game two.”

“We had some opportunities where we could take advantage of [match-ups] and I felt we did a decent job of that. There’s definitely still a lot we need to work on, we’re not anywhere near where we want to be.”

Pitts was awarded for his performance, after the game, with a trophy as the player of the game in the Route 1 rivalry. However, Pitts felt there was someone more deserving of the award.

“I honestly wanted to give it to Nolan [Henderson],” Pitts said. “I thought he had a better game.”

The sixth-year quarterback did not have his cleanest day with two interceptions, but he still produced for the passing offense by throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of those touchdown passes went to fifth-year tight end Branden Brose, who finished with three catches total for 37 yards.

The run game especially saw greater improvement with 160 rushing yards, compared to just 13 yards last week. Running back Marcus Yarns ripped off an 82-yard touchdown run.

Yarns wasn’t the only running back to score off a big play either, with senior Quincy Watson recovering a blocked punt in the end zone, thanks to sixth-year defensive back Trey Austin making the key block.

“I think that we’re going to have to continue to make big plays,” Carty said. “That’s who we’re gonna have to be and that’s who we want to be. That’s how you win a football game.”

Continuing the topic of big plays, the defense also contributed with a forced fumble of their own, made by fifth-year starting safety Noah Plack.

The recovery was made by All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) First Team safety and team captain Kedrick Whitehead, who made a 42-yard return that would later set up a touchdown.

“Every play is an important play,” Whitehead said. “Especially if you force a turnover, that makes it that much more special. Anytime you get the ball away and give it back to our offense, it’s that important.”

The defense continued its dominance from last week, once again holding their opponent to single digits in scoring.

Linebacker Johnny Buchanan, last week’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Defensive Player of the Week, led the way and continued his strong start to the season with 15 total tackles including one tackle for a loss.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Buchanan leads the FCS in tackles with 38 total.

With veteran defensive players such as Buchanan, Plack and Whitehead making crucial plays throughout the game, Carty emphasized the importance of having those types of players on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s a veteran defense,” Carty said. “Those guys play so well together and with each other. They have done it for so long. The way that they communicate with each other and the way that they can make adjustments together [is] because they’ve been in the same defense with each other for a long time.”

“They’ve really bought into everything that [defensive coordinator Manny] Rojas has them do and everything that we have them do culturally. It’s a match made in heaven with those guys being able to run around and make plays. I think they’re having fun out there doing it.”

In the end, there were 17,176 in attendance for Carty’s first home win as a Blue Hen head coach.

“It was very special,” Carty said. “I can’t thank the community enough for making me feel welcomed. The atmosphere was great and hopefully we can continue having those atmospheres.”

“I think that if [Delaware Stadium] becomes what we want it to become, it’s going to be really hard for somebody to come in here and get a [win]. Great teams win at home.”