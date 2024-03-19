Black men in living color: CIE talks about the beauty of Black masculinity

BY TYLER JOHNSON

Staff Reporter

The university hosted several events to celebrate Black History Month. From guest lectures to special exhibitions to discussions, there were many ways to acknowledge the Black community and its history.

As the month of February came to a close, the Center for Intercultural Engagement (CIE) hosted its “Hot Takes Over Hot Plates” series, where members of the event discussed both the positive and toxic aspects of Black masculinity. This discussion allowed students to listen and talk about how being masculine, or even feminine, has played an important role in their lives.

Taurence Chisholm, the program coordinator of Student Diversity & Inclusion (SDI), was inspired to lead this discussion and wanted the event to be a learning experience.

“This year, I wanted to focus on the ways in which men and masc-presenting folks are responsible for the ways in which we interact with folks of other genders in our society and taking on that onus,” Chisholm said. “And using the power and privilege of masculinity that we have in some cases to redefine masculinity and be more open to understanding and protecting femininity.”

One of the first activities of the event was an icebreaker where participants answered the question: “What word comes to mind when you think about masculinity?” Some responses included “strong,” “protective” and “resilience.” Others were “tough,” “abuse” or even “violent.”

When talking to their groups at their tables, some students shared about how their masculinity was shaped. While many students said that they were influenced by what they experienced at home, some also mentioned that their school environment and peers played large roles as well.

Some participants shared that they learned how to be masculine through their mothers rather than their fathers. There were other students who learned from their fathers, but some who are the oldest sibling in their family found their sense of masculinity on their own.

This discussion did not only apply to young Black men, but also to young Black women and their experiences. Dulcine Stephens, a junior Africana studies and sociology double major, felt the event helped her better understand her views of masculinity.

“For me it was deciphering what masculinity was for myself versus the masculinity that has been presented in my life,” Stephens said. “I feel that a lot of people don’t even know what masculinity truly is. They just know what society says it is.”

Stephens is also a student associate within the CIE and was one of few Social Justice Peer Educators facilitating the discussion. Having many brothers and coming to terms with her femininity and masculinity, Stephens uses she/her and they/them pronouns interchangeably.

During the discussion, Chisholm played part of a “Karmono Brown: Reframing the Masculine Mentality” video, which addresses that men must be empathetic and accountable for the abuse they inflict on others. Being violent, cutting off emotions and feeling superior to women are aspects of toxic masculinity.

Due to violence and trauma, Black men have taken up the masculinity of their white counterparts and exhibit these certain behaviors that have been reinforced. According to a presentation slide at the event, these men had to be taught patriarchal masculinity and that violence was acceptable to establish patriarchal power.

“The patriarchy is a double-edged sword, and this is what I feel like this conversation was trying to get across,” Stephens said. “That masculinity and patriarchy were not made with Black men in mind, and Black men uphold it.”

Chisholm addressed three things that apparently are a threat to Black men: other men and their portrayal of masculinity, vulnerability by expressing emotion and insecurity of one’s own masculinity.

Wrapping up the discussion, he encouraged everyone to rethink Black masculinity, to be open-minded and to collaborate with others. Chisholm also wanted to provide a safe space for those who may not be comfortable talking about these kinds of topics.

“I try to have conversations to teach people essentially how to define and redefine themselves in the society that they live in, in a society that socializes us into discriminating, in a society that socializes us into harming others, and harming ourselves and being polarized,” Chisholm said.