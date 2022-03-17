Blue Hen Madness: Previewing the men’s and women’s first round NCAA tournament matchups

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Friday afternoon will be a jam-packed day for upset-minded Delaware basketball, with the men facing No. 2 Villanova at 2:30 p.m., followed by the women taking on No. 4 Maryland at 5 p.m.

Friday will serve as one of the memorable days in the history of Delaware basketball, as both the men’s and women’s programs will compete in the NCAA tournament. Never before have both teams won the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship in the same year, until 2022.



After finishing fifth in the regular season, the men’s team took down the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 seeds in the CAA Tournament en route to their first conference title since 2014.



Meanwhile, the women’s triumph was much more expected, as the No. 2 Blue Hens prevailed over the No. 1 Drexel Dragons in a championship rematch from the 2021 contest that went Drexel’s way.



Despite both teams being slotted as double-digit seeds, upset aspirations and a ‘we’re not done yet’ mentality are present as the Blue Hens split in different directions from Newark to meet their March Madness opponents.



Men: No. 15 Delaware (22-12, 10-8 CAA) vs No. 2 Villanova (26-7, 16-4 Big East) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Friday at 2:45 p.m. on CBS



Two east coast teams with a line of history and familiarity will face off a few hours up the road at PPG Paints Arena in the bracket’s South region.



Headlining the connections is graduate forward Dylan Painter, who won a national championship with Villanova in 2018 during his redshirt season. The year after, Painter transferred to Delaware, where he received more playing time.



Painter acknowledged his excitement to compete against his former school and the fact that there was no bad blood after leaving, while still emphasizing the importance of keeping a normal approach despite the unordinary circumstances.



“We’re not ready to stop the season,” Painter said after the bracket reveal. “We’re going to approach it like we approached any other game. Once you get in the lines, rankings don’t matter, it’s just two teams playing.”



Villanova will come in with high expectations after a successful season and a Big East title win over Creighton on Saturday night. No. 15 seeds hold a 9-135 record versus No. 2 seeds.



Villanova graduate point guard Collin Gillepsie received high praise from Hens head coach Martin Ingelsby, described as “blue-collar” and a “tough” winner. Gillespie averaged a team-high 15.9 points and shot 42% from the three-point line.



“It’s going to be about us and our preparation, very similar to how we prepared for the CAA Tournament last week,” Ingelsby said. “We’re not going to stray too far from that, I think the blueprint will be very similar. We know they’re a really, really good basketball team but our guys are excited for the matchup.”



The Blue Hens are coming off of three straight wins where they held their opponent to under 60 points. Rookie forward Jyáre Davis has been pushed to an enhanced role in the starting lineup, a move that paid dividends when Davis was named the CAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Increased playing time during the end of the regular season propelled Jyáre Davis (above) to CAA Rookie of the Year honors, and his first three career starts came in the CAA Tournament.

Ingelsby and the Hens last faced Villanova two seasons ago in December of 2019. Delaware kept the game within a few possessions, but the Wildcats pulled away late to secure a 78-70 victory over the upset-minded Blue Hens.



Senior guards Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen both started in that game and both scored in double digits. On Villanova’s side, graduate forward Jermaine Samuels paced his team with 18 points. Junior guard and then-freshman Justin Moore, a teammate of Allen’s at DeMatha Catholic High School, came off the Wildcat bench to add in 16 points.



This time around, Delaware will look to bust brackets and take down a college basketball blue blood, one that sports the nation’s top free-throw percentage at 82.3%.



“It’s just another basketball game,” Anderson said. “I feel like the whole team’s mindset is ‘we’re not done yet’. We’re going out there to win the game, not just to play.”



Women: No. 13 Delaware (24-7, 15-3 CAA) vs No. 4 Maryland(21-8, 13-4 Big Ten) in College Park, Maryland, Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU



The women’s basketball team will begin its journey through March Madness with a game against the Terrapins on Maryland’s home court. Friday will mark the Blue Hens’ first game in the NCAA women’s tournament since their Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 with two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne on the roster.



Despite the odds being put against them, Delaware head coach Natasha Adair says the team isn’t intimidated by anyone.



“We have such a versatile crew and I think we match up, position-by-position, with what Maryland could bring,” Adair said. “It’s just a matter of mindset going in … you know you have to go in and dominate and we’ve been on that stage. We’ve played high-level Power Five teams in the postseason.”



The postseason that Adair is referring to are the team’s victories against Fordham, Clemson and Villanova in last year’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) before being ousted by Rice in the semifinals.



That WNIT run came after the Hens fell to Drexel as the top seed in the CAA Championship. Exactly one year later, Delaware returned the favor and prevailed over the top-seeded Dragons to clinch an NCAA tournament berth.

One of the nation’s top scorers, senior guard/forward Jasmine Dickey (above), will be a crucial factor in Delaware’s upset bid against the Maryland Terrapins.

Adair believes the team has come a long way since last year and that they are playing Delaware basketball at its finest.

“We’re more experienced, we’re battle-tested,” Adair said. “We have a will and a confidence right now that is pretty much unstoppable. I think we’re prepped, primed and ready for whoever.”



Several Blue Hens players are looking forward to making their NCAA tournament debut, including their star player Jasmine Dickey. The third-best scorer in the nation (25.1 points per game) was named the CAA Championship’s Most Outstanding Player after a 27-point, 18-rebound performance in the title game.



“It’s pretty cool,” Dickey said. “I’ve actually never been in this situation, so it’s kind of cool seeing us on the [NCAA women’s tournament] board.”



Dickey also believes that the team is together and that they have been working hard for the past couple of years since the team’s previous matchup against Maryland two seasons ago, which resulted in a 99-55 blowout loss.



Meanwhile, the Terrapins are paced by 6’3 sophomore forward Angel Reese, who averages 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Despite a size disadvantage on paper with Reese, the Blue Hens finished the year second in offensive rebounding at 17.2 per game.



No. 13 seeds in the women’s bracket have fared poorly, only winning seven of 108 matchups. However, Maryland comes into the match after bowing out of the Big Ten Tournament in the quarterfinals after a loss to Indiana.



Along with momentum on their side, the site of the game will take place just approximately two hours from Newark. Dickey looks forward to the possibility of Delaware students and fans cheering them on.



“We feed off of each other’s energy, and I think energy is a big thing for us,” Dickey said. “That’s going to be huge, we need all the support we can get. It’ll help us a lot in the long run.”