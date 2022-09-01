Blue Hen soundbites: Buchanan and Buckman weigh in on looming showdown with Navy

BY KONNER METZ

Managing Sports Editor

An opening weekend trip to Annapolis will provide a first look at a brand new Delaware offense. With training camp in the rearview mirror, the focus for the Blue Hen football team has shifted, according to first year head coach Ryan Carty.

“We’re looking to flip the switch, we’re excited about this opportunity to go have a game week now,” Carty said earlier this week. “There’s a lot of intensity and focus in this group.”

Game week will commence this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland when Delaware and Navy square off to open the 2022 calendar. Last time the Hens won against the Midshipmen, a blooming star named Joe Flacco spearheaded a 59-point offensive output.

Saturday may be a tougher task with a brand new offense, play caller and head coach, but not one that Carty, his staff and his players are backing down from.

Johnny Buchanan, Delaware linebacker

Returning for a fifth year, Buchanan is part of a defensive unit with loads of experience. Defensive coordinator Manny Rojas returns for his third season, working with seasoned starters including safeties Kedrick Whitehead and Noah Plack, along with Buchanan and fellow linebacker Liam Trainer.

“I’ve been playing with the same core group of guys since my sophomore year,” Buchanan said. “Tons of returning starters, we just have a bond with each other.”

A level of trust between players and coaches has been tangible during fall camp and the final practices leading up to Saturday’s contest. Despite the departure of former head coach Danny Rocco, Carty’s decision to retain Rojas was a popular one amongst the student athletes.

As game day approaches, Buchanan said there is palpable excitement in facing a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent and the vaunted triple option offense that Navy brings to the table.

“The way you have to play a team like [Navy] is look at every play like it’s a new play,” Buchanan said. “Every play is reset. It’s old school football, three yards and a cloud of dust.”

Brett Buckman, Delaware wide receiver

“Compared to last year, we just throw the ball more,” Buckman said earlier this week.

That will certainly be a noted difference in 2021’s version of the Delaware offense and the group that trots out this season. Carty’s aggressive, offensive background from an offensive powerhouse at Sam Houston State is expected to translate to Newark, especially with senior quarterback Nolan Henderson healthy and under center.

The institution of a pass-first, spread offense has excited the wide receiver room, including Buckman, a senior that may see extended opportunities, even with transfers abundant.

“I love how dynamic it is, the opportunities for everyone to get the ball,” Buckman said. “I think we spread the ball around a lot and hit downfield shots.”

Jalyn Witcher of Presbyterian and Michael Jackson, Jr. of VMI are two receivers that join Buckman and starter Thyrick Pitts in a stacked wide receiver group. Even with lots of heads vying for opportunities to catch balls, Buckman is optimistic.

“I think [having transfers] really brought a lot of depth to our group,” he said. “It boosts the competitiveness for everybody. It’s fun to go out there and compete against each other.”

Ken Niumatalolo, Navy head coach

Preparing for Navy requires a set game plan for defending and limiting the triple option, run-heavy offensive attack. Even though that has never changed, Navy’s veteran coach points out that the offense is always evolving and changing.

“To the naked eye, it looks like the same [triple] option,” Niumatalolo said. “But there’s so many variations, formations, blocking schemes. There’s never a year where we don’t do different things.”

Meanwhile, junior quarterback Tai Lavatai ended last season on a high note, rushing for two touchdowns and leading the Naval Academy to a 17-13 victory versus archrival Army.

Niumatalolo mentioned that Lavatai and other returning players gained a great deal of confidence and experience in the season-ending win.

“Now he’s played at Notre Dame, and won at Army,” he said of Lavatai. “He’s been in some big moments, and I could see that in him this offseason. There are a ton of young guys that played in that [Army] game, and I saw a lot of that confidence level when we went against each other in fall camp.”

On the flip side, a Navy defense led by coordinator Brian Newberry will look to stop a “tough” Delaware pass-heavy offense. Niumatalolo mentioned that some of the teams Navy faces year-in, year-out in the American Athletic Conference replicates Carty’s explosive attack plan.

“We recognize this is going to be a high-powered offense,” he said. “The message that Coach Newberry gave is effort, attitude, toughness. The multiplicity of our defense and playing hard is exactly why he’s here.”

The two distinct playstyles will come full force Saturday, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.