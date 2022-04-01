Blue Hen Veterans shares the story of Team Lioness through film showing

Courtesy of Isabella Bates

The main goal that the Blue Hen Veterans hoped to achieve through the film showing was to highlight that women have always been present in combat but have not always been recognized for their service.

On March 16, the registered student organization (RSO) Blue Hen Veterans hosted a showing of the documentary “Lioness” in the Trabant Lounge in honor of female veterans. “Lioness” is a 2008 documentary that explores the stories of the first women in U.S. history to be sent into direct ground combat, or interacting with an enemy on the ground with a high chance of physical contact with that enemy. The film follows five women who served together in Iraq: Specialist Shannon Morgan, Specialist Rebecca Nava, Major Kate Guttormsen, Captain Anastasia Breslow and Staff Sergeant Raine Ruthig.

“We had a big increase of female student veterans and National Guard members [join the RSO],” Kenny Sheehan, a junior Russian studies major and president of Blue Hen Veterans, said. “So I wanted to do something for them that they might like, or they might get some value or enjoyment out of it.”

“Lioness” utilizes archived videos, interviews and excerpts from journals to piece together the story. The women depicted in the film discuss the emotional and psychological effects of war.

In 2003, Army commanders in Iraq created a program that sent female soldiers on missions with all-male combat units. The term coined for these women was “Team Lioness.” Team Lioness was used to search Muslim women for weapons, as it was culturally unacceptable for male soldiers to touch the women. Since cultural customs prohibited male officers from searching Muslim women, Team Lioness became a necessary accessory to the all-male Army and Marine units fighting in Iraq.

At this time there was a ban against women engaging in active combat. However, this ban would fail to hold up during the Lionesses’ missions.

“I was running with that Marine firing team and I remember bullets everywhere,” Morgan said in the film. “All of a sudden I looked and everyone was gone. I was the only one in the street. There are insurgents all around me firing at me, I didn’t know what to do.”

The Lionesses were brought into fire zones, areas that have gunfire risk, in order to search Iraqi women but received limited training on how to operate heavy machinery or conduct themselves in battle, putting them at a greater disadvantage.

“When we were out in the fire fight, there was a TOW missile on top of the Humvee,” Breslow said in the film. “I asked a soldier, ‘Well how the heck do I fire that thing if one of you gets hurt because I would like to know how to fire the biggest weapon we’ve got.’ I felt that we needed to know more.”

Many times these women were also taken out of the conversation of war and not included in depictions of battle. Halfway through the film, the five women sit down to watch a documentary of the Iraq war. The documentary included footage of sites that the women visited but failed to recognize any of them.

“In that video, it’s kind of like they went out of their way to make sure they didn’t mention us because all those events that took place in those videos, we were there,” Morgan said in the film.

One of the main sites that the team traveled to was Ramadi, Iraq, which was occupied by U.S. forces during the war. It was a focal point of insurgency, active revolt and armed conflict. This is where Team Lioness was exposed to its first active duty combat mission.

“I knew a little bit about it [Team Lioness],” Miles Intercombs, an undeclared freshman, the vice president of Blue Hen Veterans and a Marine Corps veteran, said. “I just didn’t know the specific story about Ramadi, so I thought it was interesting.”

Since the filming of the documentary, there have been significant changes in the U.S. armed forces. In 2013, the ban on women participating in ground combat was lifted, and Team Lioness was renamed the Female Engagement Teams (FETs). Since filming, some of the women have remained in the forces and others have since left. However, the women will always have to carry the weight of war with them.

“She says that when she lays down, she sees all the things from war again, so she stays up,” Morgan’s mother said in the film.

Although the war in Iraq has ended, there are many areas of the world that are still impacted by war.

“It’s kind of sad because then you think about Ukraine and everything that’s going on over there,” Elena Shields, a senior political science major and event attendee, said.

“[I wanted] to educate our group, myself and the campus of, you know, traditional students or faculty that women do serve in like combat roles, and they always have been even though it was illegal at the time,” Sheehan said.